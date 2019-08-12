5 Things WWE got wrong at SummerSlam 2019

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 550 // 12 Aug 2019, 09:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some popular WWE Superstars were left off the SummerSlam card

The match card for SummerSlam looked a little light going in but in the end, it turned out to be a really fun show. However, there were some things that WWE could have done better to really elevate this PPV to one that would be remembered years from now.

We take a look at a few things we felt that WWE got wrong at SummerSlam including the cancelled match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan as well as the awkward finish to the WWE Championship match.

ALSO READ: 5 Terrible wrestlers Vince McMahon tried to push as a star and failed

#5. Should not have delayed the match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

Buddy Murphy revealed the identity of Roman Reigns' attacker

Two of WWE's biggest stars of the modern era - Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan - were surprisingly absent from the card for SummerSlam, one of WWE's biggest shows of the year. The original plan was for Reigns versus Bryan to face each other at SummerSlam but the match was postponed to a following date very close to the PPV after Erick Rowan was revealed as the man who had attacked Reigns on the go-home episode of SmackDown.

WWE decided to postpone the match so there would supposedly be more time to build it up. However, if WWE had just started the build a couple of weeks sooner they could have easily slotted Reigns versus Bryan into the card for SummerSlam. That was exactly the match the SummerSlam match card needed to take a really enjoyable show to the next level.

WWE did do an angle on the pre-show regarding this storyline. Murphy was in action against Apollo Crews when Erick Rowan came out and attacked him. As Rowan laid out Murphy, we got a shot of Daniel Bryan watching what was going down from backstage.

1 / 3 NEXT