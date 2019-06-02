5 Things WWE main roster should learn from NXT

There's a lot Vince should learn from NXT and Hunter!

The pro-wrestling industry is on fire recently with the rise of All Elite Wrestling, which many are considering to be WWE's toughest competitor in the last several years. Their first event Double or Nothing in many ways set some high standards for WWE to follow with RAW and SmackDown the next week, and they failed miserably at it.

But one thing that tonight's NXT TakeOver XXV told us was that whether the main roster can cope-up to AEW's standards or not, but NXT definitely can. Whether NXT TakeOver XXV was better than AEW DoN or not is a matter of personal opinions, but it did a way better job at making a statement.

It is, at times, highly confusing as to how the same company can have such a huge difference in their two different products. On the one hand, the main roster faces continuous criticism from fans and critics, on the other, the same fans and critics can't stop praising the NXT brand.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 things that the main roster should learn from the so-called developmental brand, NXT. Feel free to let me know in the comments section if there's anything that you think I missed and should be added here.

#5 How to build new superstars

NXT knows how to make new stars!

One major criticism that the main roster faces is its overdependence on past stars and part-timers rather than showing faith on the next generation of superstars. The most recent example of that was Brock Lesnar becoming Mr. Money in the Bank 2019 in a match that involved many stars of the future.

NXT, on the other hand, is known to continuously build newer superstars and replace the existing ones with them. Ever since the emergence of the brand, it has given the world of pro-wrestling some of its biggest stars currently.

Superstars like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and many more were once carrying the NXT brand on their shoulders. But even after all of them leaving, NXT has managed to build new top stars continuously and keep the product's quality intact.

Vince should take an in-depth look at the functioning of the NXT system and try to apply that to the main roster as well.

