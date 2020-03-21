5 Things WWE may not be allowed to do at WrestleMania 36

There will be a number of rules in place at WrestleMania

WWE will go ahead with the show despite the COVID-19 pandemic

WrestleMania takes place in just over two weeks time but instead of a huge arena production that the WWE Universe has become accustomed to with WWE's biggest show, it appears that this year will be very different.

Vince McMahon and his team have been working overtime in recent weeks to ensure that the show will still go on, but because of the new rules that have been passed down to minimize the impact following the COVID -19 outbreak, WrestleMania will now take place at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida rather than The Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The show will also be much shorter than originally planned with only ten matches rumored to be taking place over the two nights rather than the speculated 16 that the company had planned a number of months ago.

The recent outbreak definitely comes with restrictions, which means that there are a number of things that WWE may not be allowed to do at this year's WrestleMania.

#5 No Audience

Last Friday night, WWE presented their first show live from the Performance Center when it was made official that WWE shows could continue but they would have to continue without an audience.

The social distancing rule means that the World Health Organisation have advised that people stay at least two meters away from each other at all times to prevent the virus from being able to spread and it's obviously not something that can be done in a crowded arena.

WWE stands to lose millions of dollars by putting the show on without an audience, but it means that they will be able to continue with the creative stories that they have and won't have to re-write a lot of their feuds, which would have happened if The Chairman had decided to postpone the show.

