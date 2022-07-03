Money in the Bank 2022: 5 things WWE got right at the show – Shocking end to championship match; new champion crowned

WWE Money in the Bank 2022 hosted some big matches on Saturday night. The RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships were on the line during the show. Meanwhile, the two Money in the Bank ladder matches took place at the beginning and end of the show.

Bianca Belair defeated Carmella to retain her RAW Women's Championship after a good fight. Carmella attacked The EST after the match to keep their rivalry alive following the outcome. Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya.

Bobby Lashley also got a shot at the United States Championship as he took on Theory. The two superstars were expected to put on a good show. Meanwhile, The Usos and The Street Profits went head-to-head in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.

The show was solid and had some pleasant surprises for the fans. Look at the five things WWE Money in the Bank got right this year.

#5. Liv Morgan became Ms. Money in the Bank on Saturday

A chaotic Women's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the show. Asuka and Becky Lynch went at each other early before Raquel Rodriguez cleared the ring with some big moves.

Lynch and Liv Morgan teamed up to deliver a double suplex to the powerhouse, but she reversed it and dropped both women on a ladder. Shotzi trapped Raquel in the corner with a ladder before everyone else piled up on it. Becky hit a splash on the ladders to knock Raquel out for some time.

Fans got many spots on the top of the ladder. Liv, Raquel, and Evans were on top of the same ladder before Morgan hit Lacey with a powerbomb.

Big Time Becks took the spotlight for some time, and she took turns punishing each woman in the match. Shotzi tried to hit her with a splash but crashed into a ladder.

The Man took everyone out before Liv came up and took her down with a knee strike from the top. She retrieved the briefcase to become Ms. Money in the Bank for the first time in her career.

The match was great, and Asuka and Shotzi did well to add some cool spots to it. Liv Morgan was one of the favorites to win, and WWE didn't disappoint fans. Big Time Becks threw a fit after her loss, and it'll be interesting to see how her character develops from this point forward.

#4. Bobby Lashley became the new United States Champion

Theory could not talk his way out of a Hurt Lock at WWE Money in Bank

Theory tried to avoid Bobby Lashley early in the United States Championship match by exiting the ring. He took a big slam from Lashley once he got back in the ring before rolling out of the way of a Spear.

The Unproven One countered some of Lashley's moves and got the upper hand for some time. He hit a dive from the apron, but The All-Mighty caught him in the ring post.

Lashley dominated for some time before Theory hit a clothesline. He countered a move from the challenger and hit a Spear of his own. Theory dropped Lashley on the turnbuckles and hit a dropkick for a near-fall.

The champ went for the A-Town Down, but The All-Mighty countered it and locked in the Hurt Lock for the win. It was a good contest that saw Lashley again dominate at WWE Money in the Bank. Many will argue that the 45-year-old did not need to pick up a win over the 24-year-old Theory.

However, it was a good way to take the title off Theory. He lost against a former WWE Champion after a good fight. He ended up getting something even bigger later at Money in the Bank.

#3. The Usos stole a victory over The Street Profits

The Street Profits were disappointed at WWE Money in the Bank

The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits at Money in the Bank 2022. Angelo Dawkins and Jimmy Uso kicked off the contest as Street Profits took control early.

Montez Ford dropped Jey Uso with a dropkick to keep the ball rolling. The two teams continued to make tags to stay fresh in the match. Ford hit Jey with a blockbuster for a near fall before Jimmy came and took him out.

The Usos hit Ford with a double dropkick and nearly got the win. Montez hit his signature dive outside the ring to take out the champions. He connected with a frog splash to Jey, but Jimmy broke the pin again.

In the end, The Usos hit 1-D on Ford, retaining their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Replays showed that Montez had his shoulder off the mat when the referee made the count.

Both teams did well to deliver during the big contest. The controversial finish will keep the doors ajar for a rematch. However, it was the right call to keep the titles on Jimmy and Jey for longer.

It will be interesting to see how they build their rivalry post Money in the Bank. Will The Street Profits dethrone The Usos soon?

#2. Theory turned his fortunes around by winning the men's ladder match

Adam Pearce announced before the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match that Theory would be the eighth entrant in the contest. Most superstars in the ring teamed up to take Omos out early, but the giant took them out instead.

Omos tossed a ladder into the ring before Sheamus and Riddle tried to stop him. After taking out Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre planted him with a Claymore before climbing to the top.

The Celtic Warrior stopped McIntyre, and the two men exchanged big blows. They teamed up to beat Theory while Riddle took out Seth Rollins.

Omos tried to get into the competition again, but everyone teamed up to take him out on the entrance ramp, burying him under several ladders. Sami ate a powerbomb from Moss before Sheamus hit the latter with the White Noise.

Other superstars exchanged moves before Omos came back and controlled the match for some time. The other contestants teamed up again and put the giant through the announce table to take him out for good.

Butch came out of nowhere to stop McIntyre from reaching the top of the ladder. Sheamus trapped The Scottish Warrior under a ladder and went up top. McIntyre managed to lift the ladder with Sheamus on it and throw him off it before getting the Claymore on Butch.

The Original Bro hit Rollins with an RKO from the top of the ladder and climbed it to reach the top himself. Theory met him there, and the two men exchanged forearms before Theory dropped Riddle and retrieved the briefcase.

It was a rather surprising end to a good match. Riddle or Rollins could have been better winners, but Theory had a story. Mr. McMahon's prodigy will get the push no matter what, and he could get a good match against Roman Reigns soon. However, his run with the Money in the Bank briefcase will be more interesting than the cash-in.

#1. Liv Morgan became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

It was a dream come true for Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank

Ronda Rousey and Natalya faced off in a SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank. Rousey dominated the action early and punished her former friend with some big moves.

The Queen of Harts taunted Rousey before being trapped in a Sharpshooter by the champion. She fought and made it to the ropes. The SmackDown Women's Champion hurt her knee during the contest, and Natalya worked on the injury for the rest of the match.

In the end, Nattie locked in a Sharpshooter, but Ronda reversed it into an armbar to make her tap out. After the match, Ms. Money in the Bank Liv Morgan rushed to the ring and cashed in her contract.

Ronda was already limping but was ready for another fight. She locked in an ankle lock on Liv immediately, but the challenger reversed it into a rollup for the win.

Liv Morgan picked up the two biggest wins of her career on one night. The premium live event belonged to her, and as not only won the Money in the Bank briefcase but also cashed it in for her first title in the company. What's even bigger is that she got to pin Ronda Rousey to win the title.

WWE has failed to book long-term storylines for Women's Money in the Bank winners. It was the third time a women's MITB winner cashed in on the same night. Nikki A.S.H. also didn't wait long to cash in last year. However, it was good to see Liv win her first title on Saturday.

