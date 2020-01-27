5 things WWE must do after The Royal Rumble pay per view

What has WWE planned for this year's WrestleMania?

The road to WrestleMania 36 kicked off on Sunday Night with The Royal Rumble pay per view, and while the company did already answer a lot of questions, they also created a lot more as well.

In fact, they created new questions that could have some pretty wild implications on not only WrestleMania 36 itself, but the rest of the landscape as well.

With that being said, and The Royal Rumble pay per view now in the books, here are five things WWE should do after the star studded event.

As always, please let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE has planned next for the road to WrestleMania:

#5 Break up Fire and Desire

Is this the end of Fire and Desire?

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been great as a pair on Friday Night SmackDown, but it looks like all that might be coming to an end. In fact, between the budding romance of Otis and Mandy Rose, and the way Deville and Rose were eliminated from The Royal Rumble, it seems like they will be splitting up soon.

While that might sound like a very intriguing storyline to follow, it comes with the question of what will happen to the pair post split? Will this lead to Rose acting as a manager for Heavy Machinery sort of? If so, what will happen to her in ring career? Beyond that, what does someone do with a talent like Deville?

In the end, Rose and Deville are very talented women and WWE should have some kind of plan if they are going to separate the two. Either that, or risk stagnating all of the progress they have made with the characters , which would be sad to watch.

