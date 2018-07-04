5 Things WWE Must Do IMMEDIATELY To Improve Its Programming

Akshay Thimmaya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 12.61K // 04 Jul 2018, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There is a lot to be said about the WWE. A lot of it is good and a lot of it is bad. However, after a sub-par Raw this Monday and repetitive booking that has plagued shows for months on end, it is become increasingly difficult to see the positive in the product. It is never too late to steer the programming in the right direction and it is perhaps time for the WWE to take some drastic measured to improve their programming at the earliest.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

WWE has never had a roster with such depth and talent and they (along with us) deserve much better. Audiences should not have to see Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley face-off against The Revival three weeks in a row or sit through long, plodding opening segments that achieve little-to-nothing for the rest of the show.

Check out 5 things WWE must do immediately to improve its programming. Some of these changes may be a bit drastic, but this is not the time for any more half-measures.

#5 Give Bray Wyatt a new family

Ah, the good old days

It has been great to see the former 'Miztourage' find a way to remain relevant as the B-Team. Dallas and Axel are doing great things in the role, but there is no denying that they have a pretty short shelf-life and it will only be a matter of time before the WWE Creative team gets bored and moves on.

Similarly, the 'Deleters of Worlds' gimmick has an impending expiration date and the comedic duo has been a considerable step-down from the butt-kicking ways of The Bar.

Splitting up Wyatt and Hardy may be the only way to elevate Wyatt and have him flirt with the main event once more. Wyatt's gimmick has always worked best when he has been part of a faction and though the Wyatt Family may be no more, perhaps it is time for the B-Team to align itself with the former WWE Champion.

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt are real-life brothers, so an alliance between the two makes sense and while Axel isn't the flashiest wrestler, he could be a valuable addition to a new Wyatt Family.