5 things WWE can do to catch fans off guard

What can WWE do to make fans happy again?

WWE has been known to hit a snag in their programming from time to time and while they usually rebound within a week or so, you have to wonder how exactly they plan to bounce back this time? In fact, between start and stop pushes for The Fiend, Seth Rollins remaining as champion, and the company getting cold feet regarding certain kinds of content, one has to wonder what they have planned next?

Of course, the company will find a way to rebound in one way or another and will come back stronger than ever, but it's all about how they get to that point. Furthermore, its also about making sure they don't make the same mistakes that got them into the mess in the first place, which could prove challenging.

With that being said and the company starting to get back into their stride, here are five things they need to do to catch fans off guard. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you want to see WWE do going forward.

#5 Get back to reality-bending storylines

Ronda Rousey versus Becky Lynch is a perfect example of reality-bending storytelling.

WWE needs to get back to reality-bending storylines.

They were a mainstay in the company during Ronda Rousey's run as Raw Women's champion and gave the product an edge to it. The reason for this is because no one knew what was real and what wasn't, which helped immerse fans into the storyline

Another example of this is the ongoing love triangle between Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Lana, but one has to wonder why WWE doesn't go to this mode of storytelling more often? If the company is capable of telling well thought out stories like Rousey versus Lynch, and KofiMania, why is that not the exception and not the norm?

In all honesty, WWE is at its best when it is blurring the lines between fiction and reality, which is something that should become more of a focus. Not only will this allow fans to be enthralled in the ongoing storylines, but it also makes them want to come back to the product on a more consistent basis.

