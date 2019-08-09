5 Things WWE must do to increase ticket sales

How can WWE increase ticket sales?

WWE is doing everything they can to get their act together after months of less than stellar programming. While the company has largely succeeded in this, there are still a few hurdles they need to clear.

With that being said and the company struggling to sell tickets for upcoming shows, it's very obvious they need to update their game plan.

How they do that is up to them and will depend on whether the company can go out of their own way, but price slashing gimmicks are only going to work for so long.

Beyond that, it's going to create a situation where WWE looks bad for doing these type of deals, which isn't going to inspire much confidence in the overall product.

In the end, here are five things WWE must do to increase ticket sales. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us how you believe WWE can increase ticket sales.

#5 Do a better job of moving storylines forward

WWE needs to give fans some unique storyline moments again!

Out of all the things that WWE has struggled with over the course of its modern day existence, their use of 50/50 booking and not moving storylines forward has continued to plague them the worst. In fact, it's one of the main things that The WWE Universe doesn't agree with the company on.

With that being said and WWE needing to make every minute of programming matter, it only makes sense that they take a more liberal approach to their storytelling.

Now WWE can do this in several ways, but the most important one is going to be making sure that they don't spin their wheels storyline wise.

WWE has done a great job amping up their storytelling over the last couple of months and will most likely continue to do so to growing returns, but that kind of progress isn't going to matter if they don't give the audience the opportunity to see something speical to enjoy!

