5 Things WWE must do with Finn Balor's heel turn and 5 things they must avoid

Finn Balor has finally turned heel and here's how WWE should book him

WWE Superstar Finn Balor’s heel turn was probably the biggest highlight of this week in the pro-wrestling business. This much-awaited turn was executed in the closing moments of NXT when Balor attacked former NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano.

Tommaso Ciampa believed that his best friend Gargano and Balor had his back during his confrontation with The Undisputed Era.

Unfortunately for him, Balor revealed his not-so-friendly intentions by brutalizing Gargano whereas The Undisputed Era laid down a vicious attack on Ciampa.

Balor is expected to engage in a long feud with Gargano and if booked well, this heel turn might establish the Irish Superstar as one of the best villains in the history of the Black and Golden brand.

In this article, we take a look at things that WWE must do with ‘heel’ Balor and mistakes that they must avoid.

#5 Must do – Extended run as a heel

This heel turn was long overdue and now it needs to run its course

Finn Balor’s evil side has not been utilised to its full potential in WWE. In fact, someone as charismatic as him was reduced to the mid-card level on the main roster.

But fans who are aware of his run as a member of Bullet Club can vouch for his incredible performance as a heel. NXT has the perfect opportunity to book Balor as a no-nonsense heel who has immense calibre.

Balor’s long run as a heel will help the company in creating new and interesting feuds on NXT. Moreover, it will allow him to get more creative in his rivalries and help him bring something fresh to the table every week.

He has been a babyface for years. Hence, his heel-turn should at least last seven to eight months during which he can elevate the entire roster via good storylines. Balor has said that his future is his past. He is prepared to relive his glory days as a heel and allowing him to take his time with this new persona will be best for business.

They can also include an angle wihere Triple H is involved. They both share a good equation outside the ring and can come together for legendary narrations.

