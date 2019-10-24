5 best opponents for 'Heel' Finn Balor in WWE NXT

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.40K // 24 Oct 2019, 21:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

After a much-awaited heel turn, countless epic rivalries are set to begin

WWE Superstar Finn Balor finally turned heel on tonight’s episode of NXT.

Towards the end of the show, Balor was inside the ring with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. The three of them were set to take on The Undisputed Era - but Balor had different plans.

Before either team could initiate an attack, Balor turned on his ‘friends’ and kicked Gargano in the face. He threw him outside the ring and went on to lay down a vicious attack on the former NXT Champion, driving him through the barricade.

Ciampa, who was in shock after Balor’s actions, was attacked by The Undisputed Era as the group went on to brutalize him inside the squared-circle.

The entire WWE Universe was in shock after one of the best heel turns in years and now we're excited to find out Balor’s next move.

In this list, we take a look at five opponents who could (and should) feud with Finn Balor on the Black and Golden brand.

Also Read -- WWE News: Finn Balor finally responds to his heel turn on NXT

#5 Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano will eagerly wait for his revenge

Johnny Gargano’s name on this list should not be a surprise. I predicted this feud when I wrote about the probable reasons behind Balor’s return to NXT. But I never expected this feud to initiate right away.

Advertisement

Gargano became the first person to face the wrath of Balor’s heelish intentions. After the latter was done brutalizing the former NXT Champion, Gargano had to leave the arena in an ambulance.

When he returns, the two will most likely engage in an epic feud that will see them challenging their limits. Both Balor and Gargano have the same build, one which does not adhere to the reported 'requirements' of being a top Superstar in WWE. However, they both have a unique style of offense, a lot of speed and, most importantly, the charisma that's best explored on NXT.

This rivalry between Gargano and Balor might find its conclusion at NXT: Takeover. Mark my words, you do not want to miss that match.

1 / 4 NEXT