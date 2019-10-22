WWE Crown Jewel 2019: 5 reasons why Seth Rollins is no longer competing twice on the same night

Shruti Sadbhav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.80K // 22 Oct 2019, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins will look to win against The Fiend and retain his title

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is set to defend his Universal Championship title against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel, 2019. But two weeks ago, ‘The Architect’ was also named as the captain of Team Hogan which will face Team Flair at the pay-per-view.

Following the announcements, the WWE Universe started speculating the reason behind the WWE Creative's decision to have Rollins compete in two matches on the same night. Some assumed that it would help in establishing The Beastslayer as the top babyface workhorse of the company. Whereas others hoped that there will be an interference by The Fiend during the 5-on-5 match.

However, WWE put all those speculations to rest after confirming that Rollins will only lock horns with The Fiend. Additionally, his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns will lead Team Hogan.

Here, we have discussed five reasons why Seth Rollins is no longer competing in two matches at Crown Jewel.

#5 Undivided attention on Seth Rollins' rivalry with The Fiend

The Fiend is not someone who can be conquered that easily

At present, The Fiend is undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions in the pro-wrestling world. Ever since his arrival, he has taken the WWE Universe by storm and his hasty push to the title picture speaks volumes about his influence on the business.

Before being drafted to SmackDown, The Fiend was feuding with Seth Rollins. They had a credible build-up to their encounter at Hell in a Cell. However, the supposed ‘conclusion’ of their feud left the fans with a sour taste when their brutal Hell in a Cell match ended in a no-contest after the referee stopped the match.

Their match at Crown Jewel might be an attempt to draw their rivalry to a respectful conclusion. Booking Rollins for just one match will allow The Architect to focus entirely on one opponent. This will also help him deliver all that he has while battling against his biggest nightmare. Moreover, Rollins couldn't afford to be injured if he was a part of both those matches.

This move also portrays The Fiend as a strong Superstar who cannot be reduced to someone’s second priority, even if he doesn’t have the title on him.

1 / 5 NEXT