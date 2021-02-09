5 things WWE must do on the road to WrestleMania 37

It's no secret that WrestleMania season is an important time for WWE, but one could almost argue that this particular season carries an even heavier weight. In fact, between the company needing a boom period to pop ratings and fan expectations at an all-time high, the company must deliver!

While that might sound like non-sensical hyperbole meant to draw out the importance of an event, WWE really is in need of some kind of momentum to kick them back into high gear. Not only is that evident by the struggling ratings of both shows, but also how little success the company has had at changing this over the past few months.

With that being said and WrestleMania 37 right around the corner, here are five things WWE must do on the road to WrestleMania 37. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us what you would like to see happen during WrestleMania season.

#5 Road to WrestleMania - Bring back The Fiend at the right time

WWE needs to bring The Fiend back at the right time.

The Road to WrestleMania is all about timing, and that's exactly what WWE needs when it comes to The Fiend. While the company taking arguably their biggest Superstar off television was a controversial move, it can all pay off if they manage to time his return correctly.

Whether that is during the main event of Monday Night RAW, or at the Peacock-exclusive Fastlane pay-per-view, is up to the company. They just need to make a good story out of it. They also need to make sure they find a way to protect The Fiend in the coming months, which could be difficult with how he has been booked thus far.

If nothing else, WWE removing The Fiend from television shows they are planning their next steps carefully. Of course, whether it ends up working is anyone's guess, but timing will be everything with this one. It might even determine The Fiend's relevancy to the the product for years to come.