5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Mandy Rose impresses; Tommaso Ciampa finds his next challengers

WWE NXT had a few segments that fell flat this week. Pete Dunne defeated Cameron Grimes on the show before beating down Kyle O’Reilly with Ridge Holland.

Von Wagner helped walk KOR backstage where he told him they were facing Dunne and Holland next week in one of the most awkward segments of the year. Meanwhile, Ikemen Jiro picked up another quick loss on NXT this week.

Raquel Gonzalez was once again cornered by Toxic Attraction on the show. However, Zoey Stark and Io Shirai came out to help the NXT Women’s Champion even the odds.

WWE surprisingly allowed Indi Hartwell to defeat Mei Ying on Tuesday night. However, the show also had some good matches and segments.

WWE did well to build Mandy Rose and MSK on the show. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa came face to face with his next challengers.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. Mandy Rose defeated Ember Moon on WWE NXT

Mandy Rose attacked Raquel Gonzalez with the help of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne last week on WWE NXT. Rose was set to take on former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon in a singles match this week.

Moon took control early before hanging her up in the Tree of Woe in the corner. Toxic Attraction got involved and helped Mandy Rose before Moon took them out with a big dive.

The War Goddess took down Rose with a powerbomb and diving double knees. Rose tried to fight back, but couldn't keep the momentum going for too long.

Late in the match, Ember Moon set up to hit the Eclipse. However, Rose countered the move and landed a bicycle knee for the win. Toxic Attraction celebrated the victory while Moon looked a little too disappointed.

The contest allowed both women to show what they’ve got. Rose has never been the best in-ring performer, but she's improving. Meanwhile, Moon could undergo a character change and become a heel once again.

Toxic Attraction has a long way to go and will need a few more victories to come across as a threat. However, it looks like Mandy Rose could defeat Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

Edited by Abhinav Singh