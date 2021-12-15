5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: Cora Jade wins big again; Bron Breakker attacked

Last week’s WWE NXT 2.0 ended with the departure of Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly. However, the broadcast ended with Grayson Waller attacking Gargano to become the most hated man in WWE.

This week, Harland was expected to make his NXT 2.0 debut. Meanwhile, Jacket Time picked up a surprise victory over the Grizzled Young Veterans to get ahead in the race for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Cora Jade was ready to take on Dakota Kai after spending over a week nursing a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Bron Breakker and Roderick Strong were set to collide in a non-title match.

Ivy Nile put on another impressive performance as she defeated Amari Miller. However, NXT will need to put Nile up against tougher opponents to build her up.

NXT had some great segments this week that helped build some superstars and future storylines. It was an overall good show. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week:

#5. Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson put on an impressive match on WWE NXT 2.0

Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson competed in a No Holds Barred match on WWE NXT 2.0. Grimes shaved off Hudson’s head at NXT TakeOver: WarGames after defeating him in a Hair vs Hair match.

Grimes brought a trashcan full of weapons in the ring and went right after Hudson. He attacked Hudson with the trashcan and put it over his head before delivering a big kick. Hudson made a comeback using his superior strength and took his opponent down. He grabbed a steel chair and nearly took Grimes’ head off with it.

The Technical Savage went for a Cave-In, but Hudson caught him and hit a big powerbomb through a poker table. Instead of going for the win, Hudson tried to shave Grimes’ head with clippers.

Grimes took advantage of the situation and hit a poisonrana into a Cave-In to Hudson sitting on a steel chair for the win. It was a good contest that brought the best out of both superstars.

They put on a good contest at TakeOver, but this match was much better. Hudson has a bright future ahead and NXT could have looked to give him the win. However, Grimes deserves to pick up some more victories and head to the top of NXT.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun