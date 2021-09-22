5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: Bron Breakker scores big win; Mandy Rose puts the women's division on notice

NXT 2.0 introduced new faces to the WWE Universe last week as the brand looks to build new talent by giving them some big matches and segments.

Bron Breakker got the spotlight once again on a show that had some random matches thrown together. NXT giant Odyssey Jones also returned to the ring this week to showcase his power.

Meanwhile, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis were shown living a happy life backstage. Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes also got some offense in during this week’s NXT.

The biggest match of the night saw NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA put his title against Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5. The old and new stars of WWE NXT 2.0 collided to kick off the show

Many of the new superstars of NXT 2.0 came out to the ring to kick off the show. Odyssey Jones, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker were among the men who were present in the ring.

The new NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa made his way out with Goldie to celebrate his victory. The Blackheart put over new talent and talked about his return to the top of NXT.

WWE used Ciampa to confirm that NXT 2.0 would be the same brand, but better. Soon after, Cameron Grimes came out for a shot at the NXT Championship.

Joe Gracy wasn’t too happy with Grimes jumping the line and asked for an opportunity to get his hands on the title. LA Knight came out to demand his shot at the NXT title. Odyssey Jones shut down the former Million Dollar Champion after stating that he had already lost two matches last week.

Pete Dunne came out with Ridge Holland to give some advice to the newcomers. He taunted the men in the ring, and Ciampa took a shot at him.

A brawl broke out that ended with Ciampa and Breakker being the only two men standing in the ring. Breakker challenged Pete Dunne and Holland to a tag team match against him and the NXT Champion later in the night.

WWE did well to address points about NXT 2.0 before getting down to business. This is something that should've been done last week. Ciampa was good on the mic and hit the right notes.

It looks like the NXT creative team has a lot of faith in Breakker, and he will be getting a massive push in the months to come.

