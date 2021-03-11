5 things WWE NXT go right this week - The Prince faces his next challenger, Titles change hands

All eyes were on WWE NXT this week. Fans were eager to know the announcements William Regal would make during the show.

Pete Dunne was out to make an impact on NXT as he took down Jake Atlas and sent a challenge to the rest of the roster. However, it was odd to watch the NXT Tag Team Champions not come across their challengers on the show.

The Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup winners MSK returned during the night. Yet, they did not go after Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Meanwhile, Imperium tried to recruit Timothy Thatcher to their faction while Tommaso Ciampa was left asking questions of his partner.

Adam Cole told the NXT Universe that he was the Undisputed ERA and that he took out the trash, while Leon Ruff sent a warning to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to make the rivalry more interesting.

Let’s take a look at five of many great moments in WWE NXT this week.

#5 William Regal made two monumental announcements on WWE NXT

What started at Arrival ...

... grew to take over.

And NOW #WWENXT will Stand & Deliver over TWO NIGHTS April 7 and 8th. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/BVjAIDtbtk — Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2021

Last week, William Regal promised a monumental announcement. During the week, the single announcement was turned into two.

Regal came out early in the night to make them and kick off NXT. He first showed a videot that declared to the WWE Universe that NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver would a two-night event, on Wednesday and Thursday just before WrestleMania 37. The NXT General Manager then welcomed Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to the ring, unveiled the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships, and awarded the titles to the two women who’d won the inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup. Soon after, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart challenged the Champions for the new titles.

This was a good way to kick off NXT this week.

Introduce the #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team titles at 8pm. Defend them at 9pm. Wow! This division does not mess around!! https://t.co/UIHewYm574 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 11, 2021

Kai and Gonzalez deserved to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships last week but were robbed of the opportunity. Awarding them the new titles was the right move.

