5 Things WWE NXT got right this week: Champion laid out; Nikkita Lyons impresses

WWE NXT built up towards its next special show in style with some big matches this week. Nikkita Lyons and Kiana James squared off in a match to determine who's the better superstar.

Trick Williams and Wes Lee locked horns in a Rounds Match that seemingly helped the latter grow as a competitor. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes was looking to find his next challenger on Tuesday night.

The Creed Brothers found something fishy in the footage of their bout from last week. Meanwhile, Roderick Strong tried to pull Diamond Mine away from Apollo Crews on the show.

Pretty Deadly again impressed with a victory over Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. It's only a matter of time before they get their hands on the NXT Tag Team Championship again.

It was a solid episode that helped build several rivalries. Check out the five things WWE NXT got right on this week's show.

#5. Nikkita Lyons continued to come across as the next challenger for the top title

Kiana James and Nikkita Lyons took their rivalry to the next level on this week's WWE NXT. Lyons took control of the contest early and beat down James before missing a big boot in the corner.

James found an opening and focused on Lyons' injured knee for some time. The two women brawled, and the fight spilled over to the floor. The heel sent Lyons into the steel steps and put her back in the ring to apply a leglock.

The Lioness fought out of the submission and hit some big kicks before hitting a Cannonball in the corner for a near fall. James tried to cheat her way to a win by using the ropes to pin her opponent. However, the latter fought back and hit her signature spinning kick before hitting a Split Slam for the pin.

After the bout, James attacked Lyons and laid her out. NXT is doing well to build the 23-year-old as a top contender for the women's title. This rivalry is more or less a filler in her current run. However, James is doing well at keeping her busy. Fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing Nikkita Lyons lift the NXT Women's Championship.

#4. Wes Lee finally picked up a notable win on WWE NXT

Trick Williams couldn't box his way out of this one

This week, a unique contest was booked between Trick Williams and Wes Lee on WWE NXT. The two men competed in a Rounds Match that consisted of six three-minute rounds to allow either superstar to score two falls.

Lee and Williams walked out in boxing gloves and went hard at each other early. The former took advantage and was ready to take down Williams before the first round's conclusion.

Both superstars took off their gloves for the second round and started going hard at each other. The match became more of a wrestling contest as they tried to get one over each other.

Carmelo Hayes ran a distraction from the apron and dragged Lee outside before Williams scored the first pinfall.

Round Three saw Wes Lee take out Williams with his foot on the ropes to score his first pinfall of the match. The two men went hard at each other again and tried to avoid getting pinned. However, Lee once punched his opponent in the face and pinned him once again to pick up the win.

It was an entertaining match, and it was good to see Wes Lee pick up an important victory in NXT. He needs the boost as a singles competitor, and the creative team should look to give him a few more entertaining matches in the coming weeks.

#3. Giovanni Vinci got himself a title shot for WWE NXT Heatwave

Carmelo Hayes met his match in Giovanni Vinci

After Trick Williams lost the match, Carmelo Hayes entered the ring with a microphone. The A Champion claimed no one would ever be able to dethrone him as the champ.

Right on cue, Giovanni Vinci entered the ring. He demanded another shot at the NXT North American Championship after it was stolen from him by Nathan Frazer last week.

The two men exchanged some hot words, and Melo accepted the challenge laid down by Vinci. It was confirmed that they would compete for the title at Heatwave. A short brawl took place between the two men before the segment came to an end.

Vinci has quickly become one of the main men on the NXT roster. Everything about him has been perfect thus far. WWE will look to put a title on him before moving him into the top title picture. He could be the perfect superstar to dethrone Carmelo Hayes as the North American Champion.

#2. Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong after a good contest

Roderick Strong failed to put down Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews and The Creed Brothers watched WWE NXT together backstage. This did not sit well with Roderick Strong, who got furious. He then challenged Crews to a match later in the show.

Later on, the two men went to war. Crews used his strength to gain the upper hand early and punish Strong. He locked him in a submission move and sent the former champion into the corner.

The Messiah of the Backbreaker fought back and placed Crews on the apron. He dropped him from the top rope but fell prey to a couple of German Suplexes.

The former Undisputed Era member hit a slam and locked in the Sharpshooter. He then hit a backbreaker and prepared to pick up the win. However, Apollo returned with a few strikes and hit his finisher to secure the victory.

After the contest, Diamond Mine went through some old footage and saw something suspicious. Strong destroyed the laptop, but the Creed Brothers vowed to find out if something was wrong and deal with it next week.

Strong is going downhill on NXT, and the creative team has built a good storyline around it. This could soon lead to Diamond Mine getting rid of its leader soon. Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion is building himself up pretty well on the brand.

#1. Zoey Stark overcame Cora Jade on WWE NXT

Zoey Stark was looking to teach Cora Jade a lesson on this week's WWE NXT. She attacked the young superstar early and sent her outside the ring. Jade came back and stomped down her opponent but could not maintain the pressure.

Stark hit a few significant strikes and a clothesline for a near fall. The two superstars exchanged some excellent moves, and Jade nearly picked up the win with a DDT. She hit another move and got a near fall before Stark fired back.

Roxanne Perez showed up and distracted Jade for some time. Stark took advantage of the distraction and hit her finisher to pick up the win. After the match, Perez fended off Jade while Mandy Rose tried to attack Stark.

She caught Rose and hit her finisher on the latter before standing tall to end the show. It was a fun match that showed that Zoey Stark is ready for the big challenge ahead of her. It will be fun to see how things turn out when the two superstars meet with the title on the line.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh