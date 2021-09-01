5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Samoa Joe issues warning; Tommaso Ciampa shines

WWE NXT advertised a few big matches for Tuesday night. Unlike WWE RAW, the brand ensured that all the advertised matches went ahead, according to plan.

Tommaso Ciampa sought revenge from Ridge Holland on this week’s episode. Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez returned to action after her recent NXT Women’s Championship defense.

Mandy Rose competed in her first match back in NXT against Sarray. The latter picked up the win after Rose was counted out from the contest. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne attacked Sarray in her locker room later in the show to take the rivalry to the next level.

Ilja Dragunov showed up with the NXT UK Championship and was looking forward to taking down anyone who wanted to take a shot at his title.

Roderick Strong and Ikemen Jiro put on a decent contest before The Messiah of the Backbreaker picked up the win. Diamond Mine also introduced the newest members of their faction, The Creed Brothers.

Let's take a look at five things WWE got right on this week’s NXT.

#5 Duke Hudson and Kyle O’Reilly had a good match on WWE NXT

That’s how you make a (painful) impression on the #WWENXT Universe! https://t.co/EYwvmhu1la — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 1, 2021

Kyle O’Reilly put on a great match against Adam Cole at WWE NXT TakeOver 36. The superstar was nursing some injuries but seemed ready to take on the massive Duke Hudson this week.

The two men previously got into a brawl, and KOR was ready to show the 6-foot-5 superstar why he shouldn’t have messed with him. O’Reilly did not appear intimidated by the size of his opponent and targeted his limbs early on.

However, Hudson used his size and power advantage to keep the former NXT Tag Team Champion at bay. O'Reilly locked in a Guillotine Choke, but Hudson rammed him into the corner to break it.

Kool Kyle worked on Hudson’s left leg and continued to punish him throughout the contest. He eventually locked the newcomer in the Heelhook and made him tap out.

Fans expected a lot from Duke Hudson during the NXT Breakout Tournament. He did well, even though he was knocked out early.

The creative team looks to have a lot of confidence in Duke, and that’s exactly why he got a match against a top NXT star like O’Reilly.

