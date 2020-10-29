5 Things WWE NXT got right at Halloween Havoc

After WWE Hell in a Cell, NXT’s Halloween Havoc was the most anticipated show of the week as the brand had promised a few first of a kind matches for the night. Long-time fans would remember WWE Halloween Havoc from 1997, and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar dressed up as Rey Mysterio from that night to pay homage to the legend.

During the show, the North American and the NXT Women’s Championships were defended. That wasn’t all, as Rhea Ripley got her hands on Raquel Gonzalez while Cameron Grimes tried to prove his worth once again in a match against Dexter Lumis.

However, it was a shocking return that made the headlines as Pat McAfee managed to recruit another Superstar to his new faction.

In this article, we will look at the five things NXT got right at Halloween Havoc.

#5 Dexter Lumis takes Cameron Grimes through the Haunted House of Terror at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

One of the matches announced for the night saw Cameron Grimes take on Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror match. This was the perfect way to give NXT Halloween Havoc the flavor it needed.

While Grimes was confident ahead of his match in the haunted house, he was unable to keep his courage when he faced Lumis. He decided to try and run away from The Tortured Artist, but could not get too far away from him.

Grimes tried to make his way out but ended up seeing Lumis in the van after which he ran down the street in terror. He made his way back to the NXT arena where he was greeted by zombies who crawled their way towards Grimes and forced him back into the ring.

A zombie climbed over Lumis and then jumped onto Grimes. This allowed Lumis to plant Grimes with the kata-gatame into the Silence to pick up the victory via submission.

While the match wasn’t too physical, it did what it had to do. Grimes once again came across as the overconfident and narcissistic Superstar who can’t deliver when required. He was perfect for the role as he plays the part extremely well.

However, the match helped build Lumis into an even bigger force that is feared by most of the NXT mid-card.