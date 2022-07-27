5 Things WWE NXT got right this week: Champion takes the fall; #1 contender attacked

Zoey Stark made a miraculous return and won the 20-women Battle Royal on WWE NXT last week. She was rearing to go on this week's episode and came out to send a warning to Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction.

Diamond Mine was also set to team up for a match against Tony D'Angelo and The Family. Fans waited to see how Roderick Strong would work with The Creed Brothers.

Wes Lee was looking to get a win on NXT against Grayson Waller this week. Plus, Apollo Crews looked to get the better of Xyon Quinn on the show.

It was a good episode that had several entertaining matches. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right this week.

#5. Wes Lee suffered another setback on WWE NXT

Grayson Waller took on Wes Lee in one of the night's best matches. The Australian Superstar took control early and did not allow Lee much breathing space.

The fight spilled outside the ring, where Lee hit a Superkick and gained control of the contest. Waller dropped him off the rope and continued to punish him with some good moves. Trick Williams came out of the crowd and unloaded on Lee behind the referee's back.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion barely beat the ten-count before Waller came in to hit a rolling cutter for the win. After the match, Williams continued to target Lee while Grayson Waller celebrated.

It was a good match that brought the best out of both superstars. Wes Lee needs to continue getting some big matches to build himself as a singles competitor. It's good to see Trick Williams get a top rivalry on NXT that could launch him as a significant player on the brand.

#4. Apollo Crews put down Xyon Quinn

Apollo Crews pushed Xyon Quinn to the limits

Apollo Crews was ready to get back at Xyon Quinn this week on WWE NXT. He hit a dropkick early and got a near fall right away. Quinn fought back and hit a neck breaker.

He locked Crews in a hold, but the former Intercontinental Champion fought out and hit a few impressive moves. Quinn hit a Death Valley Driver but could not put his opponent away.

Crews countered with a move from Quinn and hit a Backstabber. He hit his finisher on the young star to pick up a convincing victory.

Crews needed the win after a strong showing last week against Giovani Vinci. It's unclear whether his rivalry against Xyon Quinn has ended. However, he could prove to be a strong contender to dethrone Bron Breakker moving forward.

#3. Cora Jade continued to cause trouble for NXT Women's Championship contenders

Zoey Stark kicked off WWE NXT after winning the #1 contender's battle royal last week. She was soon interrupted by Cora Jade, who was looking for a title shot of her own. The two women had a face-off before the segment came to an end.

Later in the night, Stark took on Gigi Dolin in a singles match. Stark hit some big moves before Mandy Rose ran a distraction. Dolin fired back and hit some big moves before locking in the Bow and Arrow submission.

Dolin kept control for some time, but Stark used her strength to fight back. She hit her with a Superkick and hit Go to Sleep for the win. After the contest, Jade attacked Zoey with a kendo stick.

Roxanne Perez returned to send Jade running and help Zoey get up to her feet. NXT is telling a good story with Jade. Hopefully, her push will continue for some time, and she will make it to the title picture after potentially overcoming Perez and Stark.

#2. Giovanni Vinci continued to impress on the brand

Giovanni Vinci took on Andre Chase in a singles match this week. Vinci took control of the contest and broke the Chase U flag in two to send a message.

Chase fired back and used a distraction to hit a kick before sending Vinci outside the ring. He continued to keep the pressure on, but Vinci fought back, hit a dropkick, and tried to get back into the match.

The 33-year-old continued to impress for some time but could not get the better of the former NXT Tag Team Champion. He hit Vinci with a Powerbomb but could not put him away. The latter hit a Clothesline and finished off Chase with a huge Powerbomb for the win.

It was arguably Chase's best performance on NXT to date. Meanwhile, Vinci has been putting on a stellar show for some time. The change in character has helped him excel as a singles performer. It will be great to see him in the title picture soon.

#1. Tony D'Angelo and the Family defeated Diamond Mine

Diamond Mine wasn't able to get ahead

A brawl broke out early in the contest before Tony D'Angelo was trapped in an Ankle Lock by Brutus Creed. He escaped the submission, but Creed him with a cannonball to knock the wind out of his opponent.

Damon Kemp tried to keep the pressure on, but Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde isolated him. He broke free and tagged Julius, who exploded into the bout. He took out everyone in sight and looked to end the match early.

Diamond Mine stayed in control until Roderick Strong hit Julius with a knee by mistake. The heels took advantage and hit their finisher to pick up the win.

Tensions are running high in the Diamond Mine, and the finish will likely lead to a split between the group soon. The ending will also allow The Family to challenge The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Championship. It will turn out to be a great contest whenever it takes place.

