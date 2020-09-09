5 things WWE NXT got right on Super Tuesday II

WWE NXT was once again held on a Tuesday instead of Wednesday, and the brand once again looked to crown a new NXT Champion after failing to do so last week.

Adam Cole and Finn Balor faced off in a Sudden Death Match after Cole hit the Last Shot on Balor just seconds before time ran out during the Iron Man Match to tie with him.

Rhea Ripley geared up to compete against Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage match to determine who the real Badass of NXT really is.

The Velveteen Dream got another match on this week’s show, while Roderick Strong took on Killian Dain in a match that ended in his favor. WWE NXT also announced that Breezango would defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Imperium next week during this week’s broadcast.

Shotzi Blackheart seems to have found the next challenger for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, and we could see an intense rivalry roll out. Tegan Nox visited Candice LeRae to try and reignite their friendship, but things did not go too smoothly.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s NXT on Super Tuesday.

#5 Shotzi Blackheart is now in the WWE NXT Women’s Championship picture

Shotzi Blackheart has managed to make things interesting in WWE NXT since she’s started using her tank to mow down her enemies. Robert Stone has been her main target for a while, and Stone looked to try and destroy Blackheart’s tank backstage on NXT.

Io Shirai and Blackheart caught Stone’s accomplice Aliyah in the act and Blackheart took out Stone before Shirai joined her to chase Aliyah to the ring.

The two babyfaces took out Aliyah and Stone with moonsaults from the top rope, after which they had an interesting moment in the ring. Blackheart picked up Shirai’s NXT Women’s Championship and did not want to give it to Shirai.

The Joshi Judas warned Blackheart before snatching the title from her and going up the ramp, which gave an impression that Blackheart is next in line for a title opportunity.

This was a great segment that helped Shirai come face to face with a woman who deserves to get top chances after all she’s done on NXT. Blackheart has become a fan favorite, and she could turn out to be one of Shirai’s toughest competitors to date.

While this storyline seems to have just started, WWE NXT could take the story further slowly and turn Blackheart heel to go after the NXT Women’s Champion.