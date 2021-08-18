5 things WWE NXT got right before TakeOver 36: Samoa Joe breaks; InDex are engaged

The go-home show of WWE NXT before TakeOver 36 was expected to be special. The brand did well with some matches and segments to build towards one of the biggest TakeOver events of the year.

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis teamed up for the first time to compete in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were not happy with the big step Hartwell took after the match was over.

A championship match was forced to be canceled, but Ilja Dragunov ended up benefiting in a big way from the decision. LA Knight laid out a WWE Hall of Famer once again. Will the Million Dollar Champion pay for his antics at TakeOver 36?

Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe came face to face once again on NXT. However, things did not end too well for the NXT Champion and his challenger on the show.

MSK and Imperium competed in the only championship match of the show. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the NXT Tag Team Champions next.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show before TakeOver 36.

#5 Ilja Dragunov picked up momentum before WWE NXT TakeOver 36

KUSHIDA was scheduled to defend his WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Roderick Strong this week. However, William Regal announced that the champion was not cleared to compete, prompting Malcolm Bivens to demand a match for Roderick Strong.

Ilja Dragunov answered the challenge after his loss to Pete Dunne last week. He came out looking all pumped up and went after Strong from the get go.

Strong slowed him down with a few massive strikes and went on a backbreaker spree. An elbow to the head busted Dragunov open, but he refused to give up.

The Mad Russian went on a roll late in the match and hit Strong with some of his signature moves. He ended The Messiah of the Backbreaker’s resistance with an uppercut to pick up the victory.

The No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Champion called out WALTER after the match. However, The Ring General did not answer his call.

After his loss against Dunne last week, it was good that the NXT creative team gave Ilja Dragunov a big win before TakeOver 36. However, NXT should have protected Strong as he is the No. 1 challenger to the NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Later on in the show, Bivens said Strong’s loss was invalid because Dragunov was not a cruiserweight. The justification will not help The Diamond Mine grow as a faction.

