5 things WWE NXT got right at TakeOver 36: Samoa Joe makes history; Ilja Dragunov makes WALTER tap out

NXT TakeOver 36 looked to match the quality of WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. With several big championship matches set for the night, it wasn’t difficult for the creative team to book a good event.

Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were set for the Undisputed Finale at TakeOver 36. The two men were scheduled to compete in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match to determine who was the better NXT Superstar.

Karrion Kross put his NXT Championship on the line against Samoa Joe on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai were set to battle for the NXT Women’s Championship.

LA Knight and Cameron Grimes met in the ring with the Million Dollar Championship on the line. WALTER arrived in the arena to defend his NXT UK Championship for the second time against Ilja Dragunov.

Ridge Holland defeated Trey Baxter on the pre-show before sending a cold message to Timothy Thatcher.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right at TakeOver 36 on Sunday.

#5 Cameron Grimes won his first championship at WWE NXT TakeOver 36

The match between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship at WWE NXT Takeover 36 kicked off the main show. Grimes scrapped his butler attire before the match.

The Technical Savage unloaded on LA Knight early and took him down with a big dropkick. The Million Dollar Champion answered with some big strikes of his own to put Grimes on the backfoot.

Knight impressed the fans with some good moves at TakeOver 36. He hit a standing Spanish Fly to Grimes for a near fall. Late in the match, Grimes locked Knight in the Million Dollar Dream. Ted DiBiase distracted the referee and then took a shot of his own at LA Knight.

The angle allowed Grimes to hit the Cave In to pick up his first championship victory in NXT. It was good to see DiBiase and Grimes working together against the heel.

LA Knight was much better in the ring this time around and gave The Technical Savage a fight to remember.

The brand could look to do much more with the Million Dollar Championship in the months to come. Several NXT Superstars will have Grimes in their crosshairs following his win.

