5 things WWE NXT got right after TakeOver 36: Samoa Joe and Raquel Gonzalez look for challengers; Carmello Hayes wins big

Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes kicked off WWE NXT after TakeOver 36. The two men were celebrating Grimes’ Million Dollar Championship victory before the latter discovered he'd been handed a fake title belt by the Million Dollar Man.

Raquel Gonzalez and the new NXT Champion Samoa Joe both appeared on the episode to find the next challengers for their titles. Meanwhile, a massive six-man tag team match was scheduled between Hit Row and Legado Del Fantasma.

Ridge Holland and Timothy Thatcher fought in one of the hardest-hitting matches of the night. Meanwhile, former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray showcased her skills in the ring.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on the episode after TakeOver 36.

#5 The WWE NXT Women’s Championship scene heated up after TakeOver 36

After defeating Dakota Kai at WWE NXT TakeOver 36, Raquel Gonzalez declared on today's episode that she was ready to accept challenges from anyone including Kai and Kay Lee Ray.

Franky Money interrupted the NXT Champion and said that she wanted the next shot at the NXT Women’s title. That set up several challengers for the top title in NXT.

Soon after, Kay Lee Ray competed in a match against Valentina Feroz. Feroz was no match for the former NXT UK Women’s Champion, who made quick work of her opponent and hit the Gory Bomb for the victory. The match was quick and effective, though Lee Ray did not need to squash to prove herself.

Thus, NXT is bringing new challengers into the picture for Gonzalez. The brand will greatly benefit from the new faces in the NXT women’s division.

