5 things WWE NXT got right at TakeOver: In Your House: New champion crowned; Karrion Kross remains dominant

Several top titles were put on the line at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House this year. Karrion Kross put his NXT Championship on the line against four of the best men in the company.

Raquel Gonzalez was looking to prove her worth as the NXT Women’s Champion as she took on former champion Ember Moon in a singles match. Meanwhile, MSK and Bronson Reed teamed up to defend their respective titles in a Winner Takes All contest against Legado del Fantasma.

That wasn’t all, as Xia Li was out to prove herself in a contest against Mercedes Martinez on the orders of Tian Sha. Ted DiBiase was also looking to crown a new Million Dollar Champion as he brought the title back for a Ladder Match between Cameron Grimes and LA Knight.

The action throughout the night was fast-paced, and every NXT Superstar managed to show their skills well during their respective matches.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right at this year’s TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 MSK and Bronson Reed retained their titles in the Winner Takes All match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The first match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House saw Bronson Reed team up with Nash Carter and Wes Lee of MSK to battle Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.

The fast-paced Winner Takes All match was the perfect contest to kick off the show. MSK took on Wilde and Mendoza early in the contest before The Colossal came into the ring.

Escobar tried to take down the NXT North American Champion but was unsuccessful in doing so. He tagged in Wilde, who faced the wrath of the champion.

There were many big spots during the contest, including one that saw Reed dive out of the ring to flatten everyone. Once back in the ring, Legado del Fantasma isolated Lee in the corner and kept the pressure on.

After some more tags, Reed took Escobar out of the equation by putting him through the barricade. The move allowed MSK to hit their finisher on Mendoza before a Tsunami ensured that he wouldn’t kick out of the pin.

MSK and Reed retained their titles at TakeOver in one of the best matches on the show. All six men did extremely well to keep the action ticking and make the contest exciting. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Santos Escobar and his faction.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun