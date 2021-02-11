5 things WWE NXT got right before TakeOver: Vengeance Day - Dogecoins & GameStop makes Superstar rich; Karrion Kross sends a final warning

Vengeance Day is upon the WWE Universe, and WWE NXT delivered a great final episode before Sunday’s event. Fans are looking forward to some big matches that are scheduled to be held at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez at Vengeance Day. However, none of the three women got physical on this week’s show.

Finn Balor is also set to defend his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne. He had an intense face-off against his challenger before TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Cameron Grimes returned to WWE NXT this week and came in with a surprising new character. The Superstar claimed that he’d made a fortune by investing in Dogecoins and GameStop over the past few weeks.

The finalists for the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic tournaments were also confirmed for TakeOver. Also, Johnny Gargano’s fake injury was spotted by General Manager William Regal.

With Vengeance Day just a few days away, let’s look at five things WWE NXT got right this week.

#5 MSK made it to the finals of the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic

Think this was crazy? Just wait until the Finals of the Dusty Classic at #WWENXT Takeover! Pullin out the BAG! #MSKAllNightAllDay pic.twitter.com/voPKzUz5G4 — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) February 11, 2021

MSK had an impressive debut in WWE NXT, and the team is looking to go all the way and win the Dusty Rhodes Classic. Nash Carter and Wes Lee came out for their match against Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza early in the night.

Advertisement

Wilde and Mendoza tried to use their strength to punish their challengers early. However, a hot-tag from Carter to Lee opened up the match for MSK. Lee and Carter hit their signature mid-rotation push dive outside the ring to make the match more exciting.

Legado del Fantasma mounted a comeback but they could not put the newer team away. An elevated running Blockbuster from the duo helped them secure the victory and progress to the final of the Dusty Rhodes Classic.

Just like Santos Escobar did during the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament in 2020, MSK too has made an impressive debut and surprised everyone with their rise on WWE NXT.

This #DustyClassic has highlighted the depth of the #WWENXT tag team division. #MSK in the finals means they’ve made a statement. Winning the entire thing? Means they’ve arrived. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/H2aCHU07ML — Triple H (@TripleH) February 11, 2021

The duo has a great chance of winning the tournament on Sunday and getting an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity this early in their careers. Will Carter and Lee be able to go all the way and hold their nerves for a huge victory on Sunday?