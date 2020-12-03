NXT has its eyes set on TakeOver: WarGames, which is scheduled to take place this Sunday.

NXT opened with a tribute to Pat Paterson with Shawn Michaels, William Regal, Triple H, and the rest of the NXT roster on the stage. They observed a moment of silence before the tribute video played.

Following the tribute, NXT got right down to action as Leon Ruff partnered with Damian Priest, one of his opponents for Sunday, to compete against Legado del Fantasma. Cameron Grimes made quick work of August Grey but was haunted by his opponent for WarGames, Dexter Lumis.

The Undisputed ERA cut an excellent promo while Pat McAfee ran his mouth once again to build towards their match for TakeOver: WarGames.

The tag team division of NXT got stronger this week, while Raquel Gonzalez and Shotzi Blackheart competed in the biggest match of the night to earn the advantage for their respective teams for TakeOver: WarGames.

With the final TakeOver of the year scheduled just a few days later, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right during the go-home show.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher gear up to do battle at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Timothy Thatcher appeared for another segment during this week’s NXT, where he looked to teach his students some new lessons. However, he had an uninvited guest in the form of Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa looked to take down Thatcher, but a student helped him gain control and choke out the former NXT Champion. Afterward, Thatcher clarified that the class was about distraction, but he’d teach Ciampa a lesson at TakeOver: WarGames.

WWE needed to build towards a big non-title match for the final TakeOver of the year, and they did just that with the final segment between Ciampa and Thatcher. Both men need to get some big matches to become prominent on NXT again, and this match can end up helping both of them.

Their match at WarGames will mark Thatcher’s first TakeOver match since NXT TakeOver: XXX, while Ciampa will compete in his first TakeOver Match since In Your House, where he was defeated by Karrion Kross.