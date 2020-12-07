5 Things WWE NXT got right at TakeOver: WarGames 2020

WWE NXT delivered a great final TakeOver event this Sunday. NXT TakeOver: WarGames saw Team Candice LeRae take on Team Shotzi Blackheart to kick off the night, while The Undisputed Era took on The Kings of NXT in the final match of the pay-per-view.

Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis competed in a good Strap Match that saw Lumis defeat The Technical Savage. Leon Ruff geared up to defend his NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano.

That wasn’t all, as Tommaso Ciampa finally got his hands on Timothy Thatcher and both Superstars delivered an extremely physical encounter.

With so many great matches lined up for TakeOver: WarGames, WWE was looking to end the year for the Black and Gold brand on a high.

Keeping that in mind, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right at TakeOver: WarGames this year.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa scores a victory over Timothy Thatcher at NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher are two of the most physical men in WWE, and they showed exactly what they’re made of with an incredible match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

After Ciampa had stalked Thatcher for a couple of weeks, the brawler had choked him unconscious on the go-home episode of NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The match kicked off with a much more focused Ciampa taking control early but Thatcher was able to turn the tides soon after.

Both men delivered some thunderous strikes, and the slow start turned into an extremely physical encounter. The Blackheart of NXT delivered a great superplex to Thatcher off the top rope to stay in the contest.

Blood poured from Thatcher’s ear, but he refused to give up and fought through a headlock to get back in the game. After both men continued to dish out a lot of punishment to each other, Ciampa applied a guillotine to Thatcher and turned it into Willow’s Bell to pick up the victory.

This was one of the finest matches of the night that showed both men’s potential. They are both equally good in the ring, and the Black and Gold brand did the right thing by allowing their former NXT Champion to win the contest.

Ciampa, unlike Johnny Gargano, hasn’t gotten many opportunities since the two men had their One Final Beat Match, and it seems like they can build Ciampa up as a potential challenger for the NXT Championship once again.