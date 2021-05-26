5 things WWE NXT got right this week- Finn Balor suffers setback; Raquel Gonzalez snaps

Karrion Kross was set to defend his WWE NXT Championship against Finn Balor on Tuesday night. Kross defeated Balor for the title, and The Prince had demanded a rematch against The Herald of Doomsday.

That wasn’t the only championship match set for this week’s NXT, as the Women’s Tag Team Champions also defended their gold against Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Franky Monet was scheduled to make her NXT in-ring debut, while a Million Dollar face-off between Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase was also set for the show.

Bronson Reed entered the NXT ring as the North American Champion for the first time in his career. It did not take long before he came face to face with his first challenger.

Hit Row put the entire NXT roster on notice this week as Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and his crew looked to make an immediate impact.

In an interesting turn of events, Mercedes Martinez became the next NXT Superstar marked by Tian Sha. This will likely lead to an engaging rivalry between Martinez and Xia Li.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Raquel Gonzalez snapped after her loss to Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart on WWE NXT

WWE NXT kicked off with a big match this week. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart walked out to defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Moon and Blackheart showed off their superior chemistry in the contest and kept Kai on the backfoot. The NXT Women’s Champion had to pull Kai out of the ring to protect her from taking the Blackheart Sharpshooter.

Later in the match, Moon trapped The Captain of Team Kick in a modified STF and Gonzalez had to make the save once again.

Moon took the fight to Gonzalez soon after and showed off her skills against the NXT Women’s Champion. She reversed a single-arm powerbomb into an Eclipse. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions hit their finisher on Kai to pick up the win.

After the match, Gonzalez snapped and viciously attacked the winners. She beat down Blackheart while Kai ensured that her partner watched on. It looks like Gonzalez and Kai will be turning heel once again. This will allow Blackheart, Moon, and several other women to step up to the NXT Women’s Champion.

Gonzalez will likely work with Kai for some time before realizing that she is the weak link in the team, leading to a rivalry between the two women.

