5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Ilja Dragunov brings his A-game; Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly set for an Undisputed Finale

Fans waited for the face-off between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly on WWE NXT this week. The two superstars are set to compete at TakeOver 36, and William Regal ensured that their contest will be huge.

Not much happened about the NXT Championship match at TakeOver. It seems Karrion Kross will drop the title to Samoa Joe and move to the main roster for good.

MSK sent a warning to Imperium, while Regal booked an NXT Cruiserweight Championship match between KUSHIDA and Roderick Strong for next Tuesday. Ember Moon was replaced by a top superstar in her match against Sarray.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Dakota Kai handed Sarray her first loss on WWE NXT

Ember Moon and Sarray were scheduled for a match this week. Unfortunately, Moon was not medically cleared to compete, which gave Dakota Kai a chance to showcase her skills ahead of a potential NXT Women’s Championship match.

The Captain of Team Kick was aggressive from the start and used her underhanded tactics to keep Sarray at bay. The Warrior of the Sun fought back with some impressive moves and kept her opponent down for some time.

Both women pushed their physical limits in the contest and entertained NXT fans. Sarray caught Kai with a dropkick through the bottom rope and attempted to go for another one, but Kai took her out with a big boot and hit a sudden Kaio Kick for the win.

The NXT creative team did well to build the storyline for both women. Sarray looked like a big threat in NXT. A victory over her will give Kai the boost she needs before an NXT Women’s Championship match. The match was overall great and set the tone for the night.

Later, Raquel Gonzalez cut a short promo to accept Dakota Kai’s challenge for NXT TakeOver 36. This will be one of the biggest matches for the NXT Women’s Champion who could move to the main roster in months to come.

