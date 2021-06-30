5 things WWE NXT got right this week: New champion crowned; Diamond Mine dominates

This week’s WWE NXT had a few big matches and a lot of great segments. With the Great American Bash coming up, the creative team was looking to take things to a new level.

Cameron Grimes returned to the ring to pick up an impressive victory over Ari Sterling. He then challenged LA Knight to a Million Dollar Championship match. The champion agreed only if Grimes became his personal butler on a loss.

Boa returned to the ring and teamed up with Xia Li for a high-profile match. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark also teamed up to compete in a big Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano came to blows once again to build on their rivalry. Diamond Mine also got to work this week as Roderick Strong competed in his first match for the faction.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott shocked the WWE Universe with a huge victory to end the show. NXT did well to give fans another surprise title change at the right time. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Io Shirai and Zoey Stark became the No. 1 contenders to the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships

Weeeeeeee feels so FREAKKIN good to be back in the ring! @WWENXT https://t.co/n1CKgQWNXH — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 30, 2021

The three top women’s tag teams of WWE NXT competed for a chance to get their hands on the Women’s Tag Team Champions. The Triple Threat Tag Team Match saw Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez team up to take on the teams of Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, and Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

The match went out of control early and Stark managed to take advantage during the chaos. The babyface teams worked together at times to try and take the NXT Women’s Champion out of the equation.

Moon was impressive during the contest and delivered some high-impact moves. Blackheart tried to take advantage but could not put away her opponents. Gonzalez got a chance to show off her strength in an incredible spot that leveled nearly everyone.

Late in the match, Gonzalez saved Kai from taking the brunt of Shirai's moonsault. However, The Genius of the Sky was able to take her down with a second attempt to score the pin for her team.

It was a great match that allowed all three teams to shine. Moon and Blackheart were great and provided the fast-paced action that was needed to get the show going.

WHAT. A. WAY. TO. KICK. OFF. #WWENXT.



Cannot say enough of this entire division and how ready they are to steal the show. Every show.



Looks like @indi_hartwell and @CandiceLeRae have their challengers! #NXTGAB https://t.co/hDkyW8kzuh — Triple H (@TripleH) June 30, 2021

Gonzalez showed off her incredible strength, while Kai proved to be the weak link for the team again. NXT now needs to find a challenger for Gonzalez soon to make her title reign more memorable.

Shirai and Stark have good chemistry and can do well in the tag team division. The story is there, and NXT could give them a chance to carry the title for some time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra