5 things WWE NXT got right this week - Adam Cole ends The ERA; Karrion Kross defeats top Champion

WWE NXT had a few major matches scheduled for this week. Zoey Stark had an impressive debut and was put up against the NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in a non-title match.

Karrion Kross was looking to get his hands on Santos Escobar this week after NXT General Manager William Regal made sure that Escobar would show up for the match. Leon Ruff, on the other hand, couldn’t get his match against Tyler Rust started after he was ambushed by Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

MSK suffered a setback just a week before their scheduled NXT Tag Team Championship match, while Xia Li tried to impress the NXT Universe once again. Kacy Catanzaro was on the receiving end of a brutal attack by the Chinese Superstar.

Johnny Gargano was also stuck with a non-title match against Dexter Lumis on this week’s episode of NXT.

That wasn’t all, as fans waited patiently for Adam Cole to arrive and reveal the intentions behind his actions. All this, and more, was on offer during this week’s NXT. Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right during this week’s episode.

#5 Dexter Lumis won The Way over on WWE NXT

NXT North American Champion Johhny Gargano and Dexter Lumis competed in a non-title match on WWE NXT this week. Lumis has been stalking The Way for some time now, and he even kidnapped Austin Theory on NXT a couple of weeks ago.

Lumis stared down Gargano early in the contest and took him down with ease to take control of the match. He delivered a flurry of punches to Johnny Wrestling to gain the upper hand.

Gargano took the fight outside the ring and got back into the match by slamming The Tortured Artist into the apron. Indi Hartwell started showing some interest in Gargano’s opponent, to the surprise of Candice LeRae.

Gargano feigned an injury to get the referee’s attention late in the match, and Theory tried to bash Lumis with a chair. Lumis sent Gargano into Theory and then delivered a side slam into the Silence to pick up the victory.

This was a good match for both Lumis and Gargano. Johnny Wrestling has been a good comic heel on NXT, while Lumis is certainly growing as a performer. Theory and Hartwell have shown their interest in Lumis, and that’s something that will help NXT build on a good story for the North American Championship.