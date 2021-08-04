5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Samoa Joe snaps; Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell unite

Ridge Holland was scheduled to make his in-ring return on WWE NXT this week. The superstar suffered a gruesome injury last year, but returned to help Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan on last week’s show.

Trey Baxter and Joe Gacy competed in a match during the NXT Breakout Tournament. Baxter hit a beautiful 450 stomp to Gacy for the victory.

Meanwhile, Hit Row had the upper hand in their match against Legado del Fantasma before Santos Escobar caused a disqualification. The result could lead to an NXT North American Championship match between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Escobar.

Samoa Joe was looking for Karrion Kross throughout the episode once again. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were also looking to end the relationship between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell.

There were some good segments and matches booked for this week’s show. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Ridge Holland tore through Ikemen Jiro on WWE NXT

Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan took on Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a great tag team match on WWE NXT last week. Ciampa and Thatcher were doing well in the contest until Ridge Holland made his return to attack Thatcher and cost his team the match.

This week, Ridge Holland returned to the NXT ring after several months. His opponent, Ikemen Jiro, tried to weaken him early but failed badly.

Holland hit Jiro with a Pounce outside the ring and sent him hard into the barricade. He ripped off his opponent’s jacket and threw him around a couple of times. He then laid Ikemen Jiro out with a Northern Grit to pick up the win.

After the match, Holland threw Jiro out of the ring to allow Pete Dunne to address the NXT Universe. The former NXT UK Champion put his faction over and sent a warning to the rest of the roster. He claimed that they were the most dangerous trio around.

by order of



t h e b r u i s e r w e i g h t https://t.co/6SLQVGnNaM — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) August 4, 2021

The match was fun and did what it needed to do. NXT wasted little time in reestablishing Holland as a true force. Fans can only hope that the build for the superstar will remain good and he will not be wasted on the main roster.

NXT has built several factions in recent months. Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma, and Imperium will likely give Dunne’s new faction a tough time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun