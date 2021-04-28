5 things WWE NXT got right this week - Champions lose an important match; Imperium leave their mark

Another episode of WWE NXT lit up Tuesday night this week. MSK was scheduled to team up with KUSHIDA to take on Legado del Fantasma in the biggest match of the night. Marcedes Martinez competed against Dakota Kai to show that she has the potential to challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s title.

Austin Theory went up against Bronson Reed while Toni Storm took on newcomer Zayda Ramier. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick found themselves in a match against Imperium. This was a true test of the friendship between Dain and Maverick.

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher confronted The Grizzled Young Veterans as both teams looked to get a shot at the NXT Tag Team titles.

Adam Cole laughed off his loss to Kyle O’Reilly and put the new NXT Champion on notice. Will the rivalry between Cole and O’Reilly continue for longer? And who will step up to Karrion Kross for the NXT title first?

Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Zoey Stark cost Toni Storm her match on WWE NXT

Toni Storm and Zoey Stark had an incredible match on the preshow of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Storm came out this week and called out Stark before claiming that whatever happened on Tuesday night would be all for Stark.

Storm then took on Zayda Ramier in a one-on-one contest. This was Ramier’s first singles match on NXT. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion took the fight to Ramier with a boot to the face. A second one nearly turned the newcomer inside out.

Storm vented her frustration at Ramier as she tried to send a message to Stark. She stayed on the attack and kept punishing Ramier without trying to go for the pin to end her misery.

A hip attack gave her a chance to hit Storm Zero, but she decided to go for something grander instead. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion took Ramier to the top of the ropes to hit an avalanche Storm Zero. Just then, Stark appeared to try and stop Storm from hurting Ramier.

This gave Ramier the chance to fight back and hit Storm with a beautiful Shooting Star Press to pick up a huge victory. Unlike RAW and SmackDown, NXT is never shy about allowing newcomers to pick up massive surprise victories.

The win allows Ramier to come across as a major force on NXT. On the other hand, the entire angle will allow NXT creative to further build up the rivalry between Toni Storm and Zoey Stark.

