5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (July 22, 2020)

A lot was promised for this week’s WWE NXT as William Regal was scheduled to make a big announcement for the show. Regal did not disappoint as he revealed that a new NXT TakeOver would be held in August for the NXT Universe.

A big match between Killian Dain and Dexter Lumis was scheduled for the night after the two came face to face backstage last week following a segment involving Robert Stone and Aliyah.

Oney Lorcan also got his hands on Timothy Thatcher once again this week after the two men have already shown that they have a lot of differences to settle.

The real big match of the night saw Karrion Kross compete against Dominik Dijakovic to make yet another statement on the Black & Gold brand.

With a lot of action taking place during this week’s show, fans can’t help but get excited for what’s to come, especially during the next NXT TakeOver event.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode of NXT.

#5 Keith Lee relinquishes his WWE NXT North American Championship

Per GM @RealKingRegal: Starting TONIGHT, we will have a series of #TripleThreat Matches, and the winners of those matches will advance to #NXTTakeOver: XXX where we will crown the NEW #WWENXT #NorthAmericanChampion in a #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/2GuTX8micF — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 23, 2020

This week’s WWE NXT had a major announcement by General Manager William Regal scheduled for the night. Regal gave the chance to NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to open the night with a huge announcement.

Lee shocked the NXT Universe by announcing that he would relinquish his NXT North American Championship in favor of his NXT Championship, ending his reign at 182 days. Lee said that he wanted to give other Superstars a chance to stand out and claim this opportunity when he goes ahead and defends the NXT title.

Following Lee’s big announcement, Regal took over to announce that he’d set up a tournament to crown the new North American Champion. He revealed that a series of triple threat matches would take place as qualifiers, and the winners would progress to a Ladder Match to be held at NXT TakeOver XXX.

This was a great way to start NXT as it immediately helped set the tone for the night. Lee relinquishing the title was a smart move as it will set up the secondary rivalries in NXT without hurting The Limitless One’s value. This will also avoid double-booking Lee or keeping the two titles together on one Superstar.

It will also give fans two big matches for NXT TakeOver XXX without the need to book Lee in two matches for the night.