5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (June 10, 2020)

NXT delivered a fantastic episode right after TakeOver: In Your House to jump into new rivalries

The NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion were presented with new rivals during the night

Ali Akber

NXT was fantastic this week!

On Sunday, NXT delivered a great event for the fans who watched NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Not only did Keith Lee and Adam Cole manage to defend their titles during the event, but the newcomer Karrion Kross also had an impressive TakeOver debut against former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa.

The women too impressed during the event as Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women’s Champion, while Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Mia Yim defeated the heel team of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez.

To reward them, NXT is giving Nox and Blackheart a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at next week’s show. A Women’s Tag Team Championship match is set to take place this Sunday at Backlash, and the winner will face these two women.

This week, Finn Balor and Dexter Lumis were out to prove a point to the NXT Universe, while the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion shocked the entire WWE Universe with his big reveal.

In this article, we will look a the five things WWE got right on NXT after TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 The NXT Mixed Tag Team Match

Tonight I learned I was more concerned for Johnny's wife than Johnny was.

......That's weird. https://t.co/fmVxsOLOuW — Empathetic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 11, 2020

A Mixed Tag Team Match was set for this week’s NXT as Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae came out to compete against Mia Yim & NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee.

The match seemed to be a fun booking from the start and Lee and Yim exploded on their opponents from the opening bell. However, the heel couple relied on their heelish tactics to get back into the match as Gargano helped LeRae get the upper hand on Yim.

LeRae and Gargano then did well to team up against The Limitless One, but The HBIC wasn’t too far behind in helping her partner out.

The match had some top quality moments, one that fans always want to see from mixed tag team matches. Yim did the unthinkable during the match as she suplexed the former NXT Champion to make a big statement.

The Poison Pixie showed a lot of heart as Gargano DDTed Lee onto her and later rolled him up to pick up the victory.

While the result was a bit odd, the match itself was good. Gargano had lost cleanly to Lee at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and there was no reason to allow him to pin Lee a few nights later. It seems like Yim and LeRae will continue to trade blows for some weeks, but Lee and Gargano should not get into any Championship match soon.

