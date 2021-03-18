5 things that WWE NXT got right this week - Karrion Kross and Finn Balor team up; WALTER arrives

Finn Balor opened up WWE NXT this week and called out Karrion Kross right away. The Prince wasn’t afraid to put his NXT title on the line to determine who deserved the championship more. However, Scarlett’s magic allowed the two men to have a championship match late in the show.

LA Knight made his in-ring debut on NXT this week. Knight took on August Grey and managed to defeat his opponent with ease. However, he was mocked by Bronson Reed soon after, who ended up ruining his jacket to set up a possible match between them.

Dexter Lumis and Austin Theory were scheduled for a match on NXT, while Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark locked horns in the middle of the ring. Two NXT UK Superstars returned to the brand and made an impact right away.

With so much happening this Wednesday, let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 Dexter Lumis put Austin Theory to sleep on WWE NXT

Austin Theory was booked for a match against Dexter Lumis on this week’s WWE NXT. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were unable to make it to the arena to watch the match, but they sent Theory some special gear to get him motivated for his match.

Theory showed his aggressive side and took Lumis out of the ring early on. He used the announce table as a weapon and stayed on top of The Tortured Artist.

Theory kept control of the match for a little longer before Lumis broke free and hit a Spinebuster. The Tortured Artist built some momentum and kept Theory down from thereon. The two men showed a little bit of tension in the ring as they continued to trade some blows.

Advertisement

Late in the match, Theory was taken down by Lumis with a clothesline. Lumis then offered his hand to help Theory up to his feet. Theory was moved by Lumis’s offer and tried to hug him. This allowed Lumis to lock him in a submission move, but Theory managed to counter it.

Lumis locked Theory in the Silence again and made him pass out to pick up the victory. This was a good match that helped Theory grow even more on NXT. Both men have a long way to go, and this contest showcased their talent to the NXT Universe.

Lucky Austin 😒 https://t.co/VroGfk0RTL — Mrs. Indi Wrestling Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 18, 2021

The NXT creatives teased a few angles with this match. Theory could end up joining Lumis to take down Gargano in the weeks to come, or he could reinvent himself sooner rather than later.

1 / 5 NEXT