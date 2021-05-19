5 things WWE NXT got right this week- New champion crowned; Imperium implodes

WWE NXT had several great matches scheduled for this week. 'The Million Dollar Man' Ted DiBiase was also booked to show up on Tuesday night to continue his storyline with Cameron Grimes.

Zoey Stark and Toni Storm were prepared to write a new chapter in their rivalry after several backstage encounters.

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were also shown taking some time off to visit a spa. However, Hartwell soon found out that Dexter Lumis did not send flowers to the other women in the NXT locker room, and decided to go find him.

NXT also aired a Prime Target segment for the match between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor next week. The two superstars will lock horns for the NXT Championship once again. Who will come out on top in their second encounter?

Killian Dain finally got his hands on Alexander Wolfe, while Legado del Fantasma renewed their hunt for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Sarray had another good showing as she defeated Aliyah in a quick match.

Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Toni Storm handed Zoey Stark a loss on WWE NXT

ZOEY STARK KICKED OUT OF THE STORM ZERO AND WE ARE ALL TONI STORM RIGHT NOW. 🤯 🤯 🤯#WWENXT @ZoeyStarkWWE pic.twitter.com/Sa6a9FPmxy — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 19, 2021

Zoey Stark and Toni Storm have had one of the best rivalries in WWE NXT. The two superstars competed in another match on Tuesday night.

Stark took the fight to Storm early and tried to take control. However, she could not hold on for long as Storm threw Stark into the steel steps. The former NXT UK Women’s Champion beatdown Stark and tried to teach her a lesson.

The NXT newcomer tried to make a comeback and nearly stole the victory with a series of pinning combinations. Storm responded by hitting Storm Zero but Stark shocked the NXT Universe by kicking out.

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion decided to try something new and delivered a new finisher to take down Stark and pick up the victory. After the match Storm tried to celebrate before the lights went out.

She is the ringleader. She calls the shots. ⚡⚡



Toni Storm shuts down @ZoeyStarkWWE's winning streak in a 🔥opening bout on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/VkmfuAfop1 — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2021

Franky Monet made her way out to promote her debut next week before walking away.

Stark and Storm put on another great match on NXT this week. The two superstars seem to have a chemistry that can help them stretch this rivalry even longer. One of the two women could go on to challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship once they are done with the rivalry.

Monet’s debut is something that fans should look forward to. She has done well in other promotions and has the ability to replicate her success in NXT. Creative need to give her a good first match rather than a squash victory.

1 / 5 NEXT