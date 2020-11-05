5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (November 4, 2020)

This week’s WWE NXT had a few interesting matches lined up following an exciting Halloween Havoc show. The biggest advertised match of the night had The Velveteen Dream compete against Tommaso Ciampa, while Ember Moon and Dakota Kai were scheduled to lock horns during the show.

Shotzi Blackheart and Toni Storm were also booked to face each other after Blackheart had expressed her desire to compete against the former NXT UK Women’s Champion.

The threat of an appearance by Pat McAfee and his new heel faction was high, while some fans also expected to see The Undisputed Era address what had happened to them over the past few weeks.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae seemed to get closer to the figure in the Scream mask, while NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai called out Rhea Ripley during the show.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Ember Moon tastes her first loss after her WWE NXT return

Ember Moon was ready to compete during this week’s WWE NXT against Dakota Kai who has been a prominent Superstar on the show since her heel turn. Moon seemed overconfident and tried to take the fight to The Captain of Team Kick early.

Moon missed a suicide dive to the outside of the ring which allowed Kai to gain control of the match and work over the former NXT Women’s Champion. She kicked Moon into the mat again and again, but The War Goddess refused to stay down for long.

Advertisement

She mocked Kai and dared her to slap her, tricking her in a cross-face in the process. While it seemed like Moon had the upper hand late in the match, Raquel Gonzalez proved her loyalty to The Captain of Team Kick once again by distracting Moon. The distraction allowed Kai to hit The War Goddess with the GTK for the victory.

After the match, Kai told the NXT Universe that she was not the same woman she used to be when Moon competed with her last time.

The match was good and Gonzalez’s distraction allowed Kai to pick up another victory to build more heat. Kai has already had several shots at the NXT Women’s Championship, but a loss for Moon allows WWE to overcome the first hurdle in her booking before proceeding forward.