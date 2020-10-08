5 things WWE NXT got right this week (October 7, 2020)

WWE NXT delivered a great show on Sunday at NXT TakeOver 31, and they put on a good show this Wednesday again, to keep the momentum going. Ember Moon made a surprise return at TakeOver 31, and she was booked to compete in her first return match this week.

Dexter Lumis also made his return to the ring for the first time since the NXT North American Championship tournament, while Ridge Holland competed in a big match this week.

KUSHIDA showed his new attitude against former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, while Shotzi Blackheart picked up another victory by taking down Xia Li.

Drake Maverick partnered with Killian Dain to compete against Ever-Rise on this week’s show, and the match ended unexpectedly. Adam Cole sent a warning to Holland during the night, and Finn Balor provided the WWE Universe with an update on his injury.

All that, and much more, was on offer during this week’s show, and we will look at the 5 things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Dexter Lumis makes a return to WWE NXT

Leon Ruff became WWE’s latest signee this week, and he was scheduled to take on Austin Theory on NXT. Ruff has already competed against Aleister Black and Sheamus on WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively, over the past few months.

Advertisement

Theory was outdone by Ruff’s speed and athleticism at first, but his experience and power helped him pick up a rather quick victory over the new Superstar. After losing several big matches, it was good to see Theory pick up at least one victory after his return to NXT.

Theory then bragged about his future in WWE and how no one could stand up to him. This brought out the returning Dexter Lumis who wanted a piece of Theory himself.

The two men got into a match and it took Lumis a little time to get going again after the injury. However, he caught Theory with kata gatame, forcing a tap out.

After the match, Cameron Grimes appeared to plant Lumis with the Cave-In. Later, he explained that Lumis got on his nerves by not answering a question he had asked earlier.

Lumis' return to action is a welcome move as he is one of the top future stars of the company. Grimes seems to have gotten himself into another major rivalry, and it seems like WWE love his work but don’t know how to book him properly.