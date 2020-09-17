5 things WWE NXT got right this week (September 16, 2020)

A loaded WWE NXT episode kicked off with Shotzi Blackheart and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai with a fiery non-title contest that set the pace for the rest of the night.

The brand announced two big matches to crown #1 contenders for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship next week. This announcement was made just a day after Triple H announced that the next TakeOver event will take place in the first week of October.

Tommaso Ciampa dominated in the ring once again, scoring a decisive victory against his opponent. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick were scheduled to partner together to take on Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish on this week’s show.

The NXT Tag Team Champions defended their titles against Imperium, and NXT North American Champion Damian Priest was set to defend his title for the first time on this week’s show.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s episode of the Black & Gold brand.

#5 WWE NXT try to tell a story with Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

Drake Maverick and Killian Dain were scheduled to team up and take on Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish this week, but there was a twist to the story when Dain informed the former 205 Live General Manager backstage that he was going to be on his own.

Maverick showed a lot of guts as he walked out alone for a two-on-one Handicap match against the multi-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

Maverick tried to overcome an early onslaught and took down Strong with a few big strikes. However, he could not stay ahead in the match for a long time.

NXT General Manager William Regal approached Dain, who was watching the match in the backstage area, and talked some sense into him. The Beast of Belfast then made his way to the middle but he wasn’t of much help.

The Beast cut loose and unloaded on the members of Undisputed ERA before Roddy brought in a steel chair to draw the disqualification.

After the match, Maverick shoved Dain who reacted by punching his partner to close the segment. This was a good match that showed the gutsiness of Maverick once again and paved the way for an unlikely partnership between Dain and Maverick.

It seems like their rivalry with Undisputed ERA is far from done, and the two reluctant partners will probably have to team up again for a few more matches against Strong and Fish.