5 things WWE NXT got right this week (September 30, 2020)

With just a few days to go for WWE NXT TakeOver 31, NXT looked to cross the t's and dot the i's to help deliver a great show on Sunday.

Shawn Michaels was advertised to appear during this week’s broadcast and host a meeting between Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly in the ring. The two NXT Superstars will compete for the NXT Championships at TakeOver 31.

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest, and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, teamed up to compete against Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on this week’s show.

KUSHIDA defeated Tony Nese with authority to continue building his new character, while Ridge Holland impressed with a dominant performance, even though he was disqualified from his match. Adam Cole looked to reestablish The Undisputed Era as a threat and teach a former RAW Superstar a lesson.

Xia Li teased a heel turn once again during this week's episode; it will be interesting to see if WWE NXT is ready to push the little powerhouse in the months to come.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right this week before TakeOver 31.

#5 WWE NXT tries to build a monster in Ridge Holland

WWE NXT is filled with some of the best wrestlers in the world, however, the brand were missing a powerhouse. With Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic gone, and Karrion Kross out with an injury, Ridge Holland’s arrival has helped the brand deliver something new.

Cameron Grimes was out in the middle and decided to have an invitational series of matches. He brought out a local competitor who was no match for him and it took him one move to take him out.

Holland then walked out to the middle and stepped into the ring with Grimes. He delivered a headbutt, and the referee called for the bell to get things going.

The big man then threw Grimes around and then beat him down viciously, forcing the referee to call for the bell and disqualify him. Holland did not stop and continued to beat down Grimes to make a statement.

Holland has arrived at the right time and made an impact when NXT needed a big man who can pose as a threat to other Superstars. He’s had matches before, but a big showing against someone like Grimes will help establish him as a big threat.