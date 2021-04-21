5 things WWE NXT got right this week - Superstar steps up to Karrion Kross; Sarray debuts

WWE NXT delivered an action-filled episode on Tuesday night last week. The show was filled with surprises and title changes that helped the brand kick things off on the right foot.

This week, the brand looked to carry on the momentum with some big matches and a massive debut. Kyle O’Reilly returned to the show and expressed his desire to target the NXT Championship once again.

KUSHIDA issued an Open Challenge just a week after winning the NXT North American Championship. Sarray made her NXT debut against Zoey Stark in one of the best matches of the night.

MSK came across potential challengers to their NXT Tag Team Championships soon after KUSHIDA’s match. Leon Ruff sent another warning to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to make their rivalry even more intense.

Franky Monet interrupted Io Shirai’s interview and nearly got into a fight with the former NXT Women’s Champion. How long will The Genius of the Sky stay away from the NXT ring before returning?

Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5 LA Knight and Dexter Lumis had a good match on WWE NXT

Dexter Lumis and LA Knight were scheduled to compete in one of the bigger matches of WWE NXT this week. Knight tried to mock Lumis a little too much and paid the price early on.

Lumis tried to pick up an early victory with a jackknife pinfall attempt. Knight got back into the match with a Big Boot and then sent his opponent into the barricade outside the ring. He dropped The Tortured Artist on the ring apron and then hit a neck-breaker inside the ring.

Lumis recovered to hit some explosive moves to get back into the contest. However, Indi Hartwell appeared to distract Lumis and the two nearly kissed outside the ring before Knight attacked Lumis.

Lumis took Knight down with a slingshot double axe-handle but could not put him away. The Tortured Artist’s infatuation with Hartwell led to his downfall as a Headlock Driver through the ropes helped Knight pick up the victory.

After the match, The Way dragged Indi Wrestling away just as she came close to locking lips with Lumis. The match was good and allowed Knight to pick up a victory over an established superstar.

It doesn’t make sense why Lumis is not progressing to the NXT North American Championship picture. Nor does it make sense why creative are keeping him tied up with such storylines. However, his storyline with The Way has been entertaining, and it could lead to something bigger for the NXT Superstar.

Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell tried to interview Hartwell before The Way interrupted. Bronson Reed arrived to challenge Johnny Gargano, but Austin Theory accepted the challenge instead.

