5 things WWE NXT got right this week - The Rascalz debut as MSK; the NXT Champion makes new friends

WWE turned its attention to the tag teams of WWE NXT as The Dusty Rhodes Classic kicked off this week. With several top tag teams participating in the tournament, fans could not contain their excitement and wanted to watch the Superstars perform their heart out.

Along with that, WWE NXT made some big announcements for the women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic too, during the show. Several teams were announced for the women’s side of the tournament.

Three matches for the Dusty Rhodes Tournament were held on Wednesday night with one new team debuting on WWE NXT. Apart from that, Johnny Gargano competed against Dexter Lumis and managed to roll-up the Superstar to pick up the victory. However, KUSHIDA appeared after the match and made his intentions very clear.

Xia Li managed to impress the WWE NXT Universe once again with a dominant performance. Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart competed in arguably the best match of the night. It was also announced that Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will meet in the Fight Pit next week.

Keeping in mind all the action from Wednesday night, let’s take a look at 5 things WWE NXT got right this week.

#5 Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart take their rivalry to the next level on WWE NXT

WWE NXT blessed the fans with a match between Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart early in the night. The two tough female competitors came out right after the show kicked off.

Both women have a lot of history, and WWE NXT decided to capitalize on that to give fans a big match on the show. The Superstars kept the pace up early in the match before Blackheart managed to ground LeRae and lock her in a submission.

Indi Hartwell was at ringside to cheer LeRae on and also provide her with assistance to take advantage. She managed to do just that to allow The Poison Pixie to take control late in the match, and both women traded some big blows but were unable to pick up the victory.

Another distraction from Hartwell allowed LeRae to emerge victorious and remain on top of the women’s division. This was a fun match to kick Wednesday night off. Both these women have a lot of history, and the match will allow WWE NXT to build towards the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic.