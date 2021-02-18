5 things WWE NXT got right this week - Undisputed ERA crumbles further; The Prince gets pinned

Following the events of WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, the entire NXT Universe wanted to know Adam Cole’s intentions. Fans had to wait until the end of the night to find out what The Panama City Playboy was looking to do.

Did Cole mean to break up The Undisputed Era on Sunday, or did he superkick his friend for some other reason? There were many questions that the former NXT Champion had to respond to this week.

Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup winners MSK and the team of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai appeared on the show to book their matches for March 3rd. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions also appeared on NXT to build up their match against Gonzalez and Kai.

Kushida competed in a match against Tyler Rust after his loss on Sunday. Santos Escobar, on the other hand, did not show up on NXT this week for his scheduled match against former NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

Zoey Stark competed in a singles match and impressed the WWE Universe with her performance. Pat McAfee appeared in a pre-taped promo where he told the NXT Universe that he’d already warned them against Cole.

Keeping in mind all that happened on WWE NXT, let’s take a look at the five things that went right during the show.

#5 Undisputed Era continued to fall apart at the start of WWE NXT

After the events of WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Kyle O’Reilly decided to come out early in the night. O’Reilly called out Adam Cole, and he was willing to give his Undisputed Era brother the benefit of doubt.

Instead, Roderick Strong appeared and spoke on Cole’s behalf. He claimed that The Panama City Playboy did not mean to do what he did.

NXT Champion Finn Balor came out and blamed KOR for setting him up on Sunday. After all three men had a face-off, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch arrived to attack all three men.

The heels targeted The Prince of NXT in particular to end the segment. Backstage, William Regal appeared to talk about the match between Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross. Escobar didn't show up at the event. Regal warned the NXT Cruiserweight Champion that he would be stripped of his title and suspended if he did not appear for a match next week.

Regal also made a six-man tag team match official for the show. The opening segment did well to continue Sunday’s story. Balor, KOR, and Strong teamed up even though they weren't on the same page.

u n f i n i s h e d b u i s n e s s#WWENXT @PeteDunneYxB @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/HzbsmU7BQ0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021

The main event was booked in the opening segment, setting the pace for the rest of the show early on. While Balor’s rivalry against Dunne should have ended on Sunday, it looks like the creative team wants to stretch it a little more.