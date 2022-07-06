5 things WWE NXT Great American Bash got right: Champion attacked; titles change hands

WWE NXT Great American Bash promised fans nonstop entertainment on Tuesday night. The show delivered, as the superstars involved put on some of the best matches fans have seen all year.

Bron Breakker defended his NXT Championship against Cameron Grimes on the show. Meanwhile, Toxic Attraction took on Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez in an NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Giovanni Vinci interrupted Apollo Crews during a promo segment. He challenged him to a match for next week. Vinci accepted the match before walking out.

Wes Lee suffered another setback at the Great American Bash after losing his match to Trick Williams. However, it looks like their rivalry is far from over. The Creed Brothers collided with Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp for the tag team titles. It turned out to be one of the best matches of the night.

Arguably the best match took place between Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller. The two set the bar high with a fast-paced contest that took things to the next level.

It was a successful event that hosted some interesting matches. Let's look at the five things WWE NXT got right at this year’s Great American Bash

#5. Tiffany Stratton put on a good performance against Wendy Choo

The rivalry between Tiffany Stratton and Wendy Choo heated up this week. Stratton was busy doing her makeup backstage when Choo came in and splashed her in the face with powder. A brawl broke out between the two that eventually led to the ring.

A match was booked between the two superstars right away. Stratton went hard at her opponent and smashed her hand into the ring post. The Buff Barbie used the injury to keep control of the contest.

She hit a couple of powerbombs to stay in the driver’s seat. Wendy hit back with a submission hold and a slam but could not stay in control for long. A spinning senton in the corner was enough for Tiffany to pick up the win.

Tiffany Stratton wasn’t as effective as many would have liked her to be early in her career. However, she is improving in the ring and has had a solid match against Wendy Choo. The Buff Barbie still has some areas to work on in the ring. Meanwhile, Choo comes across as a complete superstar who has put on several good matches recently.

#4. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez were victorious

Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez challenged Toxic Attraction to an NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match at the Great American Bash. Cora was in control of the match early and made Jacy Jayne pay.

Gigi Dolin came in and was isolated by Jade and Perez. The two worked well together before a cheap shot from Jacy turned the tides in the heels’ favor.

Jacy and Dolin kept control of the match for some time and locked in some submission holds. A double dropkick almost earned Cora the win before Mandy Rose pulled the referee out of the ring to break the count.

The NXT Champion was sent backstage as the action broke down in the middle. Perez managed to hit Pop Rox on Dolin for the win. The match was decent, and it was good to see the titles finally change hands. Toxic Attraction had a good reign with the titles but wasn’t doing enough to elevate them.

Cora and Perez have had a huge following in recent times and the two could make the titles more valuable in the months to come.

#3. Creed Brothers retained their NXT Tag Team Championships

The Creed Brothers retained their titles after a good match

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp challenged the Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team Championships on Tuesday night. The two men were looking to show the Creed Brothers that they were the better team in the Diamond Mine.

The Creeds took control of the match early on as Brutus punished Strong. The Messiah of the Backbreaker tagged in Kemp, and a distraction helped them take control of the contest for some time.

Julius and Brutus isolated Kemp and hit him with some of their most painful moves. Brutus hit a dive on Kemp outside the ring to further weaken him.

The brothers kept the pressure on and hit Kemp with a slam before ending him with a low clothesline for the win. The match was outstanding and thoroughly entertained the fans.

Roderick Strong did what he does best and worked the match perfectly. The veteran is making the Diamond Mine march ahead very well. It will be interesting to see how things turn out for the faction after the Great American Bash.

#2. Carmello Hayes retained his NXT North American Championship

Carmelo Hayes had another successful title defense

Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller feigned a handshake before going for cheap shots at WWE NXT Great American Bash. Hayes took control of the contest and hung Waller on the ropes before getting a big leg drop from the top.

A big springboard DDT from Melo earned him a near fall. He locked in a crossface but Waller reversed it into a triangle lock. The Aussie hit the cutter, but Melo rolled out of the ring in time to not get pinned.

Waller chased him outside, but Trick got in his way. Wes Lee ran in to take Trick out, but the damage was done. Trick Williams played his role well in the NXT North American Championship match and distracted Waller enough for Hayes to hit a diving axe kick that won the match.

It was arguably the best match of the night. The two superstars performed their hearts out to make it a successful match. WWE must look to turn Carmelo Hayes' face down the line. It would work well to see him hold the title as a face.

#1. JD McDonagh attacked Bron Breakker after his win at WWE NXT Great American Bash

Cameron Grimes was ready to take the NXT Championship away from Bron Breakker at the Great American Bash. He targeted the champion’s injured shoulder early but could not capitalize for long.

Bron used his power to fight back, but Grimes continued to stomp down on his injured shoulder. Breakker failed to cash in on opportunities as his shoulder restricted him from going for the kill after every big move. He hit a big snap suplex, but The Technical Savage came back with a crossbody.

The NXT Champion hit the Frankensteiner but could not put Grimes away. The determined challenger hit the Cave In, but Bron refused to stay down for the three-count. In the end, Breakker caught Grimes with a Spear mid-air to pick up the win and retain his title.

He celebrated his victory on the ramp before JD McDonagh made his debut and laid the champion out. It looks like The Irish Ace is ready to aim for the title right after his arrival on NXT. McDonagh is one of the best athletes NXT UK has ever seen, and he will prove to be a great challenger for Breakker.

Meanwhile, Cameron Grimes gave Breakker a good fight and came close to a win several times. He has been one of NXT’s most consistent performers for over two years now.

