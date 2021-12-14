5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Bobby Lashley defeats three top stars; Liv Morgan injured

Day 1 is only a few weeks away, and the creative team worked hard to build the top title feuds for the pay-per-view on WWE RAW. Hence, there were multiple memorable moments on Monday Night RAW this week.

Bobby Lashley was looking to find his way into the WWE title match at Day 1 after destroying all three men involved in the match. Becky Lynch cheated her way to a win over Liv Morgan to retain her RAW Women’s Championship last Monday. The latter was also looking to get a rematch for the title.

The Miz and Edge had another segment on the show, leading them to confirm a big match at Day 1. The former and Maryse got the better of The Rated-R Superstar to end the segment.

Austin Theory distracted Finn Balor during his tag team match against The Dirty Dawgz. It looks like the two men will be getting a match at Day 1 too. However, it was surprising that Damian Priest did not turn heel on the show.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s RAW.

#5. Bobby Lashley found his way to the top of WWE RAW again

After recapping last week’s WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley and MVP made their way to the ring. The Almighty looked confident and was proud of his actions.

MVP immediately got to the point and said Lashley deserved to be in the WWE Championship match at Day 1. Kevin Owens came out to complain and talked about how Lashley attacked him from behind.

KO did not think Lashley deserved a spot in the match, and Seth Rollins came out to back up the claims. After shooting some words, Big E made his way to the ring.

Big E said he would fight whoever, whenever, before Adam Pearce and Soya Deville came out. The two WWE officials noted that a Fatal Four-Way match sounds like a great idea. They told Lashley that he would have to defeat all three men on RAW to earn his spot for Day 1.

The opening segment did well to set up the three biggest matches of the night for RAW. Lashley is a dominant force, and WWE did well to put him in such a spot on Monday. It showed that he could easily defeat three top men to earn his shot.

Meanwhile, Owens was excellent on the mic. He elevated the rivalry between Big E and Seth Rollins. He was the star on the mic again and did well to set up the entire scenario.

