5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Big E becomes WWE Champion; Alexa Bliss takes down Charlotte Flair

Big E took the WWE Universe off guard by making a big announcement just hours before RAW. The former RAW Tag Team Champion tweeted that he would cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the WWE Champion during the show.

Randy Orton was also set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE title on RAW. The match was originally scheduled for Extreme Rules, but The Viper pulled a few strings and moved it to Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre teamed up with The Viking Raiders to take on Jinder Mahal, Shanky, and Veer. The babyfaces outlasted the heels, and McIntyre picked up the victory for his team with a Claymore Kick.

Damian Priest and Jeff Hardy were also scheduled to compete for the United States Championship. This was part of Priest’s Open Challenge for his title.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles led Omos, Mace, and T-Bar to victory over The New Day, Mustafa Ali, and Mansoor. This week’s RAW had some fine matches and a couple of big surprises.

#5. RAW did well to build up the WWE Championship scene early on

RAW kicked off to build the WWE Championship scene. Big E had already tweeted about his intention to cash in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE title for the first time.

Lashley, MVP, Orton, and Riddle came out to talk about the situation with the title match. MVP wanted to know how Orton got the title match moved from Extreme Rules to Monday Night RAW.

The Viper revealed that he went to management and they granted his request simply because he is Randy Orton. Big E waited and watched them argue with a big smile on his face. After the men were done, he shoved the Money in the Bank briefcase in Lashley’s face.

Lashley threatened his challengers and knocked the MITB briefcase out of Big E’s hands. Right then, The Viper struck with another RKO out of nowhere to flatten The Almighty Champion.

RAW did well to build the segment after Big E made his intentions clear with a tweet. Even though it looked like the New Day member was simply fooling around, things got much more serious during the segment.

It was the build-up that the WWE Championship scene needed, especially after the match was moved from Extreme Rules to RAW.

