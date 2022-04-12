5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Cody Rhodes agrees to a rematch; another title unification on the cards

Cody Rhodes was scheduled for his first match on WWE RAW after returning to the company at WrestleMania 38. His match against The Miz was one of the highlights of this week's show.

Veer Mahaan was also scheduled for a match on this week's show. The massive superstar was looking to leave a mark on his opponent and the rest of the roster during the show.

Damian Priest faced AJ Styles in a match that ended in a somewhat awkward way. After the two men put on a good show, The Archer of Infamy kneeled in the ring and the lights went out while a purple light fell on him. It's unclear which direction this rivalry is heading in.

The Usos were also expected to show up on RAW after Roman Reigns instructed them to win the tag team titles of the brand and unify them. Plus, Austin Theory showed up to announce that Vince McMahon had decided to delete his first name. From now on, the young superstar will be known as Theory.

Tommaso Ciampa made a backstage appearance to signal his move to the brand before being interrupted by Ezekiel and Kevin Owens. Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on this show.

#5. The Miz and Cody Rhodes put on two entertaining segments on WWE RAW

WWE RAW opened up with a recap of Cody Rhodes' return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The Miz made his way out for an episode of "Miz TV" and introduced Rhodes as his guest.

The A-Lister took a shot at Cody, claiming that he would be nothing without his family name. The American Nightmare did not seem bothered by the comments and said he wanted to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The A-Lister tried to attack Cody, but the returning superstar sidestepped to send him out of the ring. The two men competed in a match soon after on RAW.

Seth Rollins arrived to watch the match between the two veterans. Cody controlled the pace of the match early and pulled off some good moves. The Miz played along and served as a great opponent for Cody.

Later in the contest, Cody hit some of his signature offense before finishing The Miz off with Cross Rhodes for a clean win. Rollins snuck up on The American Nightmare after the match but did not attack him. He asked Cody for a rematch, and the latter immediately agreed.

WWE is playing off the crowd's reaction to further push the storyline between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. They put on a great first show at WrestleMania and could do so again at an upcoming premium live event.

#4. Bobby Lashley vowed to run through Omos before getting his hands on MVP

MVP made some personal attacks on Bobby Lashley

The VIP Lounge hosted Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW, but MVP wasn't in the ring to host him. The All-Mighty demanded answers from MVP as to why he betrayed him last week and paired up with the giant.

Lashley's former business associate came out on the stage with a well-dressed Omos by his side. The two former allies traded insults and looked to bring each other down.

The former WWE Champion lost his cool and threatened to go after MVP after running through Omos. He then threw all of the furniture out of the ring to end the segment.

WWE writers booked this filler segment to keep the rivalry between Lashley and Omos relevant. The two had a decent match at WrestleMania 38, but Omos still has more work to do in the ring.

MVP could be the perfect mouthpiece for Omos, who isn't too great on the mic. A meaningful rivalry with Lashley will help put him on the map and turn him into a future star.

#3. Veer Mahaan destroyed Dominik Mysterio to make a statement

Veer Mahaan showed no mercy against the young superstar

The first match of WWE RAW featured Veer Mahaan taking on Dominik Mysterio. The latter used his speed to escape the wrath of the big man early on.

However, he wasn't quick enough to evade Veer's attack for long. Veer swatted him down and hit some painful-looking moves to punish the younger Mysterio. He applied a modified camel clutch on the young star to pick up the win.

After the match, Veer reapplied the submission hold to punish Dominik further. Officials arrived to help him, but Veer pushed them off and reapplied the camel clutch for a third time before the segment ended. Dominik had to be taken away on a stretcher as WWE tried to sell Veer's monstrosity.

Veer did much more than just squash a jobber on RAW. Rey Mysterio was nowhere to be seen during the segment, and the angle could further fuel the fire between the father-son duo.

The company wants to build Veer as an unstoppable force. It will be interesting to see how many top stars he defeats before picking up his first loss on RAW.

#2. Bianca Belair found an unlikely challenger after defeating Queen Zelina on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair found an unlikely challenger after her match

Queen Zelina got a big match on WWE RAW against Bianca Belair. The match kicked off with Zelina trying some unique offense early on to take the women's champion down.

However, the Queen of the Ring was no match for Belair's strength and brutality. The latter made a comeback into the match and quickly took down Zelina before hitting the KOD for a quick win.

Sonya Deville made her way down to the ring after the match. She handed The EST an open contract to defend her title against whoever emerged as her next challenger. Belair was ready for the challenge and signed the contract without any hesitation.

Deville faked announcing who would face the RAW Women's Champion next before attacking her from the back. She took down Belair before signing the contract to become Belair's next challenger.

The match between Zelina and Belair wasn't anything special. However, what followed gave fans a pleasant surprise. Deville returned to the ring for a short rivalry against Naomi and Ronda Rousey. She could prove to be a good challenger for Belair until WWE builds The EST's next arch-rival.

#1. The Usos defeated Street Profits to set their sights on the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

The RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle & Randy Orton competed in a match against Otis & Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy. After a good contest, The Viper put Gable away with an RKO to win.

The Usos arrived backstage after the match and came out to confront RK-Bro. Before saying too much, The Street Profits appeared to talk about their situation with the RAW Tag Team Champions. The confrontation led to a match between The Usos and Street Profits.

The two teams put on an excellent show for the fans in attendance. After a hard-fought battle, Jimmy Uso pinned Montez Ford after hitting the 1D.

WWE ended with two excellent tag team matches. The writers did well to tease a match between RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions to unify the titles. It could take place as early as WrestleMania Backlash, or the company could hold onto it for a bigger premium live event.

Roman Reigns sowed the seeds for the rivalry on the previous episode of SmackDown. This could further lead to a match between Reigns and The Viper for the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

