5 things WWE RAW got right before Day 1: Damian Priest snaps; NXT Superstar interrupts former world champion

A fresh wave of COVID-19 cases hit WWE before RAW. Many performers were pulled from the show this week. The creative team worked with the resources available to put on the best possible go-home episode of RAW before the Day 1 pay-per-view.

Randy Orton was set to lead the pack as superstars like Bobby Lashley, Big E, Becky Lynch were absent. The Viper did well by coming out early and competing in a top match.

WWE also paired up 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke with Reggie to take on Tamina and R-Truth. The fun little contest helped fill some time on RAW.

The company also looked to crown the #1 contender for the RAW Tag Team Championships for Day 1 this week. The creative team did well to deliver a solid episode with the limited resources at hand. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. RK-Bro picked up individual victories on WWE RAW

The final episode of WWE RAW of 2021 opened up with Riddle and Randy Orton. The red brand's Tag Team Champions looked to address the WWE Universe before Otis and Chad Gable came out.

After exchanging some words, the two teams got down to business. Chad Gable and Riddle squared off in the first contest of the night. The former was impressive with his technical skills, but the Orginal Bro used his strength to fight out.

In the end, he hit Gable with a running knee, followed by the Floating Bro for the win. After the match was over, Randy Orton and Otis geared up for the next match of the night.

The Viper attempted to strike with an RKO right away, but Otis countered it immediately. He hit a running splash and dominated the multi-time world champion for some time on RAW.

Orton struck outside the ring and sent him into the steel steps. The Legend Killer spiked him with a rope-hung DDT.

He prepared for an RKO, but Otis turned it into a power slam. The Dozer prepared to hit a Vader Bomb in the corner, but Orton took him down with an RKO for the win.

Both matches were good and allowed all four top RAW stars to open up the show well. Otis was great in the ring, and it was unfortunate for him to lose.

RAW did well to take Alpha Academy out of the title picture before Day 1, allowing The Mysterios and The Street Profits to stay in contention for the titles.

Edited by Angana Roy